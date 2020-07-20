Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

African authorities deploy KC Wearable Smart Helmet to combat spread of COVID-19

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
With over 720,000 confirmed cases across Africa, COVID-19 has already claimed almost 16,000 lives. In their efforts to reduce the devastating impact of the disease, several national authorities have partnered with leading technology and innovation company KC Wearable to use company's KC N901 Smart Helmet.

IN a statement KC Wearable said the helmet can detect fevers, the most prevalent COVID-19 symptom, with 96% accuracy. South Africa was the first African country to use the helmet following a surge in cases last month and it is already being used in airports and logistics hubs across Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg.

"Authorities in Algeria, Egypt and Gabon are now also using the smart helmet, as they look to better protect their populations and avoid further escalation of the pandemic," reads the statement received by Bulawayo24.

"Beyond Africa, the helmet is already being used in over 35 countries, including Indonesia, the UAE, Italy, Netherlands, Kuwait, Chile, and Turkey. KC Wearable has partnered with national authorities and major transport hubs such as airports, as well as schools and hospitals, to detect COVID-19 symptoms in a range of settings."

KC Wearable said with the ability to screen the temperatures of up to 200 people a minute, the helmet offers a quick and accurate alternative to traditional thermal cameras.

"The wearable headset improves the efficiency and flexibility of COVID-19 screening. Powered by sophisticated facial recognition technology and an infrared camera, the helmet visor's thermo-scan sensors show the temperature of people within a seven-metre radius and has the potential to link up to other data on COVID-19 tracking apps. The device stores all data itself with a 64GB internal memory," reads the statement.

Dr Jie Guo, global head of KC Wearable, said: "Our mission has always been to do everything possible to reduce the spread of this life-threatening disease, as well as the devastating impact that it is having on societies across the globe. We have already partnered with countries in Europe, Asia and South America and seen positive results. We have also been working in South Africa, which has experienced great difficulty in controlling the rapid proliferation of COVID-19 since March. Working with authorities in South Africa, we aimed to bring some relief to the country's citizens by complementing the government's preventative measures. We want to help other African countries too, as the infection rate continues to grow across the continent. With a high fever being a common COVID-19 symptom, the KC N901 Smart Helmet is a quick, efficient and accurate way of identifying potential cases."

Bradford Wood, Detection Handler at K9 Law Enforcement, a security company contracted by the South African authorities, said: "We are excited about what the KC N901 Smart Helmet has to offer as an additional temperature screening and security device in South Africa's continued efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 amongst citizens. Working with the country's main airports, including in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, the helmet has proved vital in helping us detect and subsequently prevent outbreaks from domestic and international flights. The advanced technology and mass screening functionality of the helmets are crucial as the South African economy strives to return to normality."

Jeremy Capouya, Founder and CEO, Granule Holdings, added: "South Africa is known for the informal settlement lifestyle and close proximity living in townships where the risk of infection is extremely high. Which makes the KC N901 Smart Helmet particularly important to South Africa because of the ability to do rapid mass screening both indoors and outdoors. Further, most of the workforce in South Africa rely heavily on public transportation where taxi ranks naturally have mass gatherings. With the urgent need to resume economic activity we need to ensure that there are measures in place to help identify and stop the spread of COVID-19."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet experiences nationwide blackout

2 hrs ago | 1649 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

2 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Government gives conditions for churches to operate

3 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Luveve residents file High Court case against Bulawayo City Council

5 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's bail judgment likely to be given on Saturday

6 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe tumbles on business rankings

9 hrs ago | 2877 Views

Zimbabwe govt, Old Mutual smoke peace pipe

9 hrs ago | 3414 Views

Zimbabwe pleads with SA to suspend deportations

9 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Chin'ono spends fourth night in remand prison

9 hrs ago | 862 Views

Nasty row erupts over farms

9 hrs ago | 2483 Views

#ZimbabweansMustFall trending in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies hand in Mugabe atrocities

9 hrs ago | 2681 Views

Mobocracy, 'dofocracy' and the myth of new dispensation

9 hrs ago | 796 Views

200 Air Zimbabwe passengers stranded in Wuhan

9 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Harare, Bulawayo face total Covid-19 lockdown

9 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Khupe, top party executives 'exposed' to COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 2240 Views

'Calling for Zanu-PF ouster not criminal'

9 hrs ago | 3035 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring silent genocide at public hospitals'

9 hrs ago | 597 Views

Fired MDC MP vows undying Chamisa loyalty

9 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Zanu-PF militia evicts 100 Chiredzi families

9 hrs ago | 705 Views

CIO operative breaks suspected maize thief's arm

9 hrs ago | 714 Views

'I'm not Benjani, but Mpenjani'

9 hrs ago | 1934 Views

BCC warns against smuggling of corpses

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

Open letter to ZRP boss Matanga

9 hrs ago | 552 Views

Khupe has failed MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 937 Views

Typical Zanu-PF arrogance cannot mask its failings

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's future bright, claims Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 710 Views

Gono says never took RBZ farm merchanisation freebies

9 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu-PF UK member condemns planned demos

9 hrs ago | 290 Views

Over 1 000 arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew

9 hrs ago | 464 Views

Bulawayo residents sue over Mnangagwa's street names

9 hrs ago | 981 Views

'Brutal' shona police officers fail to have case dismissed

9 hrs ago | 607 Views

Western Commonage suspends proceedings: 12 prosecutors in isolation

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Gono defends 'RBZ looting' on TV debate

9 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Ngarivhume used inciting language: Court

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths now 28

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

6 TV channels to get licences

9 hrs ago | 362 Views

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

19 hrs ago | 940 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

20 hrs ago | 3078 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

20 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

20 hrs ago | 1054 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

20 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

20 hrs ago | 5391 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

20 hrs ago | 1453 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

20 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

20 hrs ago | 964 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

20 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

20 hrs ago | 7193 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

20 hrs ago | 833 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days