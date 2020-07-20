Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hopewell Chin'ono's bail judgment likely to be given on Saturday

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has adjourned the bail hearing of award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who's accused of inciting public violence through Twitter.

Magistrate Nduna said he will need time to study submissions by lawyers and ruling may be ready on Friday afternoon or on Saturday.

The state opposed the bail application on grounds that the accused person was likely to interfere with witnesses and cause Zimbabweans to illegally remove the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on July 31.

Chin'ono was arrested on Monday together with Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume whose bail was denied by the magistrate court.

The international community has called for the immediate unconditional release of the two.



Source - Byo24News

