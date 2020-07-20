Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Luveve residents file High Court case against Bulawayo City Council

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has filed a High Court case against the Solomon Madlala Mguni led Bulawayo City  Council over the alleged contaminated municipality water that caused a gastrointestinal disease which killed 14 residents leaving 1 900 hospitalised.

In a statement BPRA said, "We have filed an application at the High Court for a class action against Bulawayo City Council following the deaths of several residents in Luveve due to consumption of contaminated water."

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) who are handling the matter confirmed the developments.

"With support of ZLHR, Luveve residents file application at Bulawayo High Court seeking permission (leave of court) to commence a class action against Bulawayo City Council after several deaths in community due to consumption of contaminated water."

In June Bulawayo Mayor His Worship Solomon Madlala Mguni  denied reports that municipality water was behind the reported deaths and hospitalisation of residents from Luveve district.

Last month we published a video which shows the Mayor saying his council is satisfied that its water is safe. He urged residents to stop using metal containers to store water because the waters will be contaminated causing diseases.

Mguni added that residents must boil borehole water before consuming it.

Watch the video below:



In a follow up interview with Veteran Broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, Mguni said the tragic incident should not be declared a state disaster because it will scare away investors.




Source - Byo24News

