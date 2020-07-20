Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government gives conditions for churches to operate

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has clarified conditions under which religious organisations can be able to operate during the lockdown regulations that were intensified by the President recently.

Secretary for Information Nabaningi Nick Mangwana said, for the avoidance of doubt, churches can hold services under the following conditions;

-They should disinfect the premises before and after each service.

-They should have facilities to wash hands or sanitise hands

-Temperature checks

-Everyone is masked

-Physical distanced sitting.

-Not more than 50 people

-Finish by 1500



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet experiences nationwide blackout

2 hrs ago | 1654 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

3 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Luveve residents file High Court case against Bulawayo City Council

5 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's bail judgment likely to be given on Saturday

6 hrs ago | 2339 Views

African authorities deploy KC Wearable Smart Helmet to combat spread of COVID-19

6 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe tumbles on business rankings

9 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Zimbabwe govt, Old Mutual smoke peace pipe

9 hrs ago | 3414 Views

Zimbabwe pleads with SA to suspend deportations

9 hrs ago | 4008 Views

Chin'ono spends fourth night in remand prison

9 hrs ago | 862 Views

Nasty row erupts over farms

9 hrs ago | 2484 Views

#ZimbabweansMustFall trending in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies hand in Mugabe atrocities

9 hrs ago | 2681 Views

Mobocracy, 'dofocracy' and the myth of new dispensation

9 hrs ago | 797 Views

200 Air Zimbabwe passengers stranded in Wuhan

9 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Harare, Bulawayo face total Covid-19 lockdown

9 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Khupe, top party executives 'exposed' to COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 2241 Views

'Calling for Zanu-PF ouster not criminal'

9 hrs ago | 3036 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring silent genocide at public hospitals'

9 hrs ago | 597 Views

Fired MDC MP vows undying Chamisa loyalty

9 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Zanu-PF militia evicts 100 Chiredzi families

9 hrs ago | 705 Views

CIO operative breaks suspected maize thief's arm

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

'I'm not Benjani, but Mpenjani'

9 hrs ago | 1934 Views

BCC warns against smuggling of corpses

9 hrs ago | 615 Views

Open letter to ZRP boss Matanga

9 hrs ago | 552 Views

Khupe has failed MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 937 Views

Typical Zanu-PF arrogance cannot mask its failings

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's future bright, claims Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 711 Views

Gono says never took RBZ farm merchanisation freebies

9 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu-PF UK member condemns planned demos

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

Over 1 000 arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew

9 hrs ago | 464 Views

Bulawayo residents sue over Mnangagwa's street names

9 hrs ago | 982 Views

'Brutal' shona police officers fail to have case dismissed

9 hrs ago | 607 Views

Western Commonage suspends proceedings: 12 prosecutors in isolation

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Gono defends 'RBZ looting' on TV debate

9 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Ngarivhume used inciting language: Court

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths now 28

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

6 TV channels to get licences

9 hrs ago | 362 Views

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

19 hrs ago | 940 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

20 hrs ago | 3078 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

20 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

20 hrs ago | 1054 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

20 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

20 hrs ago | 5391 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

20 hrs ago | 1453 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

20 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

20 hrs ago | 964 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

20 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

20 hrs ago | 7193 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

20 hrs ago | 833 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days