Government gives conditions for churches to operate

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has clarified conditions under which religious organisations can be able to operate during the lockdown regulations that were intensified by the President recently.Secretary for Information Nabaningi Nick Mangwana said, for the avoidance of doubt, churches can hold services under the following conditions;-They should disinfect the premises before and after each service.-They should have facilities to wash hands or sanitise hands-Temperature checks-Everyone is masked-Physical distanced sitting.-Not more than 50 people-Finish by 1500