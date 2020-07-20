Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Award winning journalist band Covidgate whistleblower Hopewell Chin'ono has been remanded in custody till 7 August.

He was arrested on Monday on charges of inciting public violence.

The investigative officer said the journalist used his Twitter account to call for the illegal removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government without going to elections.


The state opposed bail on grounds that the accused person was likely to interfere with witnesses and would be instrumental in mobilising Zimbabweans to demonstrate against the government on the 31st of July.



Source - Byo24News

