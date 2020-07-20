Latest News Editor's Choice


Econet experiences nationwide blackout

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Customers of Econet Wireless were left stranded on Friday after the service provider experienced dificulties in conducting phone calls and sending SMS.

The Telecoms company attributed the blackout to a technical fault.

The company has since issued the below statement:


Dear Valued Customer

We regret to inform you that we are currently experiencing a technical challenge that has affected some voice calls. As a result some of our customers are failing to imitate calls. However, services such as data, SMS and EcoCash are working well.

Our technical teams are working to resolve the issue and we wall inform you once it has been resolved.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused.




Source - Byo24News

