PHOTOS: Mnangagwa donates food to nurses and doctors

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has donated foodstuffs to front,ine workers who include doctors and nurses food packages as an appreciation of the work that they are doing during the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.The food hamper which is written the President's appreciation to Frontline workers is was distributed a few days ago.Commenting on the matter senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba said, "If you pay a living wage, there's no need for this cheap posturing through "donations". What if a civil servant prefers to eat different types of food? And the money wasted on that sticker could have bought aspirin."