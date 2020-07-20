Econet issues statement on network issues

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Econet Wireless has acknowledged that it has been experiencing intermittent challenges affecting voice calls on its network."I can confirm we have been having issues on our voice platform today, resulting in some of our customers failing to initiate calls. We are confident this will be solved soon as our technical teams are working flat-out to address this."Our data and SMS are however working well. We regret the inconvenience this has caused to our customers," said a statement from the company's spokesman.