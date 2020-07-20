Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zapu not part of planned July 31 protests

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Opposition political party, ZAPU, says it will not participate in the planned July 31 protests, as it is concerned about the safety of people, from both security forces and the 'marauding' Covid-19.

Called by the opposition as well as civil society groups, the planned July 31 protest is against alleged public sector corruption amid Zimbabwe's deteriorating economy.

Despite warnings from authorities not to go ahead with the protests, the organisers have vowed to go ahead with or without permission.

Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngrivhume, who called for the protests has since been arrested together with freelance journalist Hopewell Chin`ono who are both facing charges of inciting public violence.

But ZAPU said it was staying put and would not risk putting lives of a desperate population in the firing line from both state security departments and the fast-spreading coronavirus.

"We are concerned more about the high-risk citizens would be subjected to by calling them to converge and mass protest," said the party national spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa.

"As a party we cannot be drawn into an arrangement that is a recipe for disaster in all aspects of health as the world faces the menacing coronavirus, also considering the country's healthcare infrastructure is not capable of managing the slightest outbreak."

Maphosa said ZAPU was not demeaning the protest, as the party was a long-standing adversary of the ‘tyrant' regime running the country since 1980.

"In the spirit of promoting and protecting rights of Zimbabweans as enshrined in the constitution, ZAPU does not infringe on the rights of, or wish to deny those who so wish to participate in this event, they are free to do so," he noted.

He said ZAPU's position was also informed by the organisers' reluctance to "engage, consult, or better still to invite" other opposition players into partnering them.

"ZAPU is dismayed by the display of double standards and selective application of both law and ethics by the organisers, whose considerable number of leaders feature prominently on lists of the corrupt looters who have milked the country dry of its resources at the expense of ordinary citizens. We demand the concerned leaders, before pointing equally dirty fingers at others, must account and subject themselves to due processes to clear their names," Maphosa urged.

The national spokesperson said corruption was criminal, as is treasonous, whether practised nationally by the ruling party or at a local government level by the main opposition.

"There is no good corruption or looting, so all suspected of the treasonous practices must account without any pretence in the public eye. We note with interest, different views on the pending demonstration and how it has already made some heroes and others villains, while it has also made others cowards, just to interpret," he said.

ZAPU believes in thorough strategic planning for a holistic and sustainable solution, Maphosa said, not only to corruption but all the ills and leadership deficiencies that people have endured in the past forty years.

"ZAPU stands ready with a plan for a much sustained and strategic approach that will yield meaningful change for good instead of small victories derived from influence and dictates of internal and factional dynamics of the same regime we fight.

"Piecemeal initiatives, often motivated by individuals searching for instant glory and relevance are totally out of question especially dealing with a regime so ruthless as Zanu-PF. As such, we are certain that instant popularity, gained from a moment of desperation and freedom deprivation, does not carry the magnanimity of the Zimbabwean struggle in its totality," he said.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mutsvangwa to address the nation on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 1603 Views

WATCH: The Patriotic Front President tells Zimbabweans to forget Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe against using pandemic for clampdown

3 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Zimbabwe protests leaders flee their homes

4 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Khupe's MDC starves youths

4 hrs ago | 1240 Views

WATCH: Chin'ono urges Zimbabweans to keep fighting against corruption

5 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Mnangagwa mourns ex-Tanzanian President

5 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Police tighten lockdown regulations

5 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Accident leaves one dead

5 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Man sues tsikamtandas for defamation

5 hrs ago | 778 Views

Econet issues statement on network issues

5 hrs ago | 997 Views

'Forget Colonialism, Gukurahundi lets build a new Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 885 Views

Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa dies

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa donates food to nurses and doctors

6 hrs ago | 4975 Views

Econet experiences nationwide blackout

8 hrs ago | 3865 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

8 hrs ago | 3179 Views

Government gives conditions for churches to operate

9 hrs ago | 5398 Views

Luveve residents file High Court case against Bulawayo City Council

11 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's bail judgment likely to be given on Saturday

12 hrs ago | 2863 Views

African authorities deploy KC Wearable Smart Helmet to combat spread of COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe tumbles on business rankings

15 hrs ago | 3228 Views

Zimbabwe govt, Old Mutual smoke peace pipe

15 hrs ago | 3874 Views

Zimbabwe pleads with SA to suspend deportations

15 hrs ago | 4612 Views

Chin'ono spends fourth night in remand prison

15 hrs ago | 937 Views

Nasty row erupts over farms

15 hrs ago | 2777 Views

#ZimbabweansMustFall trending in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies hand in Mugabe atrocities

15 hrs ago | 3018 Views

Mobocracy, 'dofocracy' and the myth of new dispensation

15 hrs ago | 958 Views

200 Air Zimbabwe passengers stranded in Wuhan

15 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Harare, Bulawayo face total Covid-19 lockdown

15 hrs ago | 2385 Views

Khupe, top party executives 'exposed' to COVID-19

15 hrs ago | 2591 Views

'Calling for Zanu-PF ouster not criminal'

15 hrs ago | 3676 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring silent genocide at public hospitals'

15 hrs ago | 655 Views

Fired MDC MP vows undying Chamisa loyalty

15 hrs ago | 3657 Views

Zanu-PF militia evicts 100 Chiredzi families

15 hrs ago | 826 Views

CIO operative breaks suspected maize thief's arm

15 hrs ago | 873 Views

'I'm not Benjani, but Mpenjani'

15 hrs ago | 2461 Views

BCC warns against smuggling of corpses

15 hrs ago | 724 Views

Open letter to ZRP boss Matanga

15 hrs ago | 639 Views

Khupe has failed MDC-T

15 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Typical Zanu-PF arrogance cannot mask its failings

15 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe's future bright, claims Mthuli Ncube

15 hrs ago | 939 Views

Gono says never took RBZ farm merchanisation freebies

15 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF UK member condemns planned demos

15 hrs ago | 336 Views

Over 1 000 arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Bulawayo residents sue over Mnangagwa's street names

15 hrs ago | 1203 Views

'Brutal' shona police officers fail to have case dismissed

15 hrs ago | 685 Views

Western Commonage suspends proceedings: 12 prosecutors in isolation

15 hrs ago | 259 Views

Gono defends 'RBZ looting' on TV debate

15 hrs ago | 1536 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days