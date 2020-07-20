Accident leaves one dead

News / National

by Staff reporter

A passenger died on the spot while the driver was critically injured when a blue Toyota Mark X they were travelling in rammed the back of a haulage truck about 3 km outside Gweru along the Gweru-Kwekwe highway this morning.When the news crew arrived at the scene the driver was still wailing for help under the haulage truck. It took close to 30 minutes with the help of passersby and recovery crews for the Toyota wreckage to be pulled out under the haulage truck trailer.