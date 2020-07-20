Mnangagwa mourns ex-Tanzanian President

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has paid tribute to former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa who passed on yesterday at the age of 81.In a letter to his Tanzanian counterpart President John Magufuli, the President saluted the late Mkapa for his peace building efforts not only in the East African region but across the continent."On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish our deepest condolences to you, and through you, to the family and to the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, on the death of the former President of United Republic of Tanzania, Mzee Benjamin William Mkapa, on 23 July 2020," read the letter in part.The late Mkapa served as the Tanzanian President from 1995 to 2005."Our prayers are with the Mkapa family and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania during this period of mourning. We hope that the nation will find solace in the legacy that the late former President leaves behind him, including his immense contribution to the achievement of peace, stability and economic development of the United Republic of Tanzania, the East African Community, the Southern African Development Community, and indeed the whole African continent," the President said.Magufuli early today announced the death of the former Head of State after a short illness, which forced him to be admitted at a Dar es Salaam hospital.