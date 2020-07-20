WATCH: The Patriotic Front President tells Zimbabweans to forget Gukurahundi

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President of the newly formed Patriotic Front Darryl Collet says Zimbabweans must forget the colonial era and the Gukurahundi genocide if they are to move forward as a country.Addressing Bulawayo press club recently, Collet said, "I am saying people forget about colonialism, forget about all those things. There isa Gukurahundi, if that is going to live in our minds forever we are not going to move forward."Collet added that he lost his relative duing the Gukurahundi genocide that left motre than 20 000 Zimbabweans."I lost a 16 year old daughter and a brother in law in that area at that time. I have to move on I cannot continue to dig up those graves if we want to fix the country. Let's move on." He said.Watch the video below: