Mutsvangwa to address the nation on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has announced that the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvagwa will be hosting a Press Conference on the Arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume on Saturday.The briefing will be held at the New Mhunhumutapa Building 2nd Floor At 10 AM.Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe and Hopewell Chin'ono were arrested on Monday on allegations of inciting public violenceIn a statement, ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said "The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe and Hopewell Chin'ono have been arrested in connection with allegations of contravening Section 187 (1) (a) as read with section 37 (1) (a) (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, "incitement to participate in public violence."The pair have since appeared in court and their bail was denied at the initial hearing.