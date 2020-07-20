Organisations lobby for improved education sector wages

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

NATIONAL Employment Council for Zimbabwe Schools Development Associations and Committees in government (NEC-ZSDA/C) have called for the immediate increase in teachers and ancillary staff wages to rescue them from the ills of hyper inflation.The organisations revealed this in their letter dated July 6 to the Schools Development Administration Chairpersons (SDAC) and school heads in which they indicated that they had agreed for the call of review in teachers and staff salaries at both government schools and city council-run schools.Their letter states that the committees sat down and agreed that the salaries would be increased based on the employees' qualifications."In line with Statutory Instrument 81 of 2020, the parties to the National Employment Council for Zimbabwe Schools Development Associations and Committees namely, National Education Union of Zimbabwe (NEUZ-Trade union) and Zimbabwe Schools Development Associations and Committees (ZSDA/C- Employer organisation) met and agreed to increase CBA wages as per the attached schedule," letter read.ZDSA/C President Claudious Mutasa said employers should make it a point that they execute what the collective bargaining agreement agreed on."We urge all employers in our industry to implement the salaries in the schedules effective from the 1st of April 2020. Should there be any further information you require please do not hesitate to contact any of the three undersigned principles of the NEC," letter read.Mutasa said employers should make sure that transport and housing allowances are included in the salaries."Employers are reminded that transport and housing allowances are mandatory and must be negotiated at plant level, these will be added to the minimums," the letter read.According to the attached schedules of the letter the committee said employees should be paid according to levies that schools get ranging from $150 to $700 and above."Schedule 1A and B are for schools which are charging school levies below $150 hence all employees' salaries should be ranging from $2 550 to $4 807 respectively. Schedule 2A and B which is for schools which are charging school levies between $151 and $700 should range from $2741 to $5 970 as per what an individual holds as their qualification or post," letter read."Schedule 3A and B are for schools which are charging school levies from $701 and above hence the salary should range from $2 878 to $5 424 respectively. Schedule 4A and B are for Better Schools Program Zimbabwe (BSPZ) employees and their salaries should range from $2 741 to $ 5 970."He said skilled workers with a National Diploma or professional qualification are recognised by the relevant ministry and their salaries should range from $4 304 to $6 000 respectively.