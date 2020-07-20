Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa roped into Hopewell Chin'ono's court case

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
Nine top media organisations across the world have written to the as Chair of the African Union, and as the President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the criminal case of award winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

In the letter to Ramaphosa, the organisations said, "Mr President. We ask you to call for the immediate release of Mr Chin'ono, as well as other jailed journalists throughout the continent, and to ensure that journalists are treated as the essential workers that you yourself have already identified them as."

Read the full letter below:

 
We the undersigned press freedom and human rights organizations call on you as Chair of the African Union, and as the President of the Republic of South Africa to use all available mechanisms to help secure the immediate release of jailed Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, and to ensure that journalists across the continent are respected as essential workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and are not jailed for their work.

On the 20th of July Mr Chin'ono was arrested and taken from his home in Harare. Reports from his lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa indicate that Mr Chin'ono was abducted without a warrant. According to a statement by the Committee to Protect Journalists , Mr Chin'ono has been charged with "incitement to commit public violence" and "inciting the public to commit public violence". It would appear however, that Mr Chin'ono was arrested for his reporting on corruption and wrongdoing. Such appalling behaviour by the Zimbabwean authorities cannot be countenanced.

In the midst of the COVID19 crisis, the importance of media being allowed to do their jobs cannot be underestimated. Media fulfil an essential role both in terms of ensuring accurate
 
fair news and information is communicated to the public, but they also have to report on wrong-doing and those who seek to use the chaos of the health crisis for their own evil ends. At least two journalists have died after exposure to COVID-19 in custody, including the Egyptian journalist Mohamed Monir and the Honduran journalist David Romero. We repeat our earlier call to African heads of state to release jailed journalists amid the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Mr President, we applaud you for recognising the media as an essential service at the start of the strict lockdown in South Africa. The media were one of the few who were allowed to continue with their work. This was a critical step and has ensured that the public has been able to rely on news media for accurate and credible information. We ask that in the spirit of this recognition you work with the AU to ensure that media across the continent are recognised as an essential service and that they play a vital role in efforts to help combat the COVID-19 crisis and to maintain democracy.

More than that Mr President, we draw your attention to the Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa recently adopted by the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, and in particular, principles 19 and 20 which deal with the safety of journalists.

"Principle19. Protection of journalists and other media practitioners
1. The right to express oneself through the media by practising journalism shall not be subject to undue legal restrictions.

Principle 20. Safety of journalists and other media practitioners

1.    States shall guarantee the safety of journalists and other media practitioners.
2.    States shall take measures to prevent attacks on journalists and other media practitioners, including murder, extra-judicial killing, torture and other forms of ill- treatment, arbitrary arrest and detention, enforced disappearance, kidnapping, intimidation, threats and unlawful surveillance undertaken by State and non-State actors.
3.    States shall take measures to raise the awareness and build the capacities of journalists and other media practitioners, policy makers and other stakeholders on laws and standards for ensuring the safety of journalists and other media practitioners.
4.    States shall take effective legal and other measures to investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators of attacks against journalists and other media practitioners, and ensure that victims have access to effective remedies.
5.    States shall be liable for the conduct of law enforcement, security, intelligence, military and other personnel which threatens, undermines or violates the safety of journalists and other media practitioners. "

It is our view that the arrest of Mr Chin'ono constitutes an egregious breach of these principles and cannot go unchallenged. We also draw your attention to your Acceptance statement as African Union chairman, where you quoted our own, Pixley ka Isaka Seme:
 
"Let us build the Africa we Want. Let the Guns be Silenced. Let our swords be beaten to ploughshares, and our spears turned into pruning hooks. It is the actions that we take from this day onwards that will determine our continent's destiny. If we pursue our objectives  with diligence and determination, and mobilize our people to support them, I am certain that ours can be a meaningful, effective and impactful Union."

We therefore call on you to give meaning and action to these words ,Mr President. We ask you to call for the immediate release of Mr Chin'ono, as well as other jailed journalists throughout the continent, and to ensure that journalists are treated as the essential workers that you yourself have already identified them as.

We will not and cannot realise our continent's potential if we allow the voices of its citizens to be silenced. We will never be able to say we are free as a continent if we allow our journalists to be subjected to arbitrary arrest, and we will never gain the trust and credibility of the people of the continent if we don't ensure that we adhere to our own policies and declarations with diligence and determination.

Yours sincerely

William Bird Director
Supported by the following organisations:

Media Monitoring Africa (MMA)    
Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)    
Freedom of Expression Institute (FXI)
Southern African Editors Forum (SAEF)    
SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition Civicus    
Institute for the Advancement of Journalism Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

52 mins ago | 745 Views

'31 July mass protest organisers to be personally liable for any damage to property'

2 hrs ago | 810 Views

Graca Machel Trust speaks on Hopewell Chin'ono's fraud allegations

2 hrs ago | 1931 Views

BREAKING: Newsday journalist Blessed Mhlanga arrested

3 hrs ago | 2176 Views

America wants Biti, Sikhala to remove Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 3127 Views

PROPHECY: Bulawayo Pastor reveals how Coronavirus will end

5 hrs ago | 3787 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Long winter for Gomba, Chin'ono

5 hrs ago | 1038 Views

I don't enjoy recalling MPs, says Mudenda

5 hrs ago | 1943 Views

Bulawayo residents resist renaming of streets after Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1686 Views

United Nations calls out Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3295 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed State, says ZCTU

5 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Man stabs father-in-law

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Prophet rapes girl during 'healing ritual'

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

Witchcraft accusations: Villager sues community for $900,000

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends sacking of hospital CEOs

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Concern raised over corpses smuggling

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

America should stop lecturing Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZimDollar future bright, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimbabwe Curfew regulations clarified

6 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Digital trade is the next big thing in Africa

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zinef condemns arrest of Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Organisations lobby for improved education sector wages

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mutsvangwa to address the nation on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 6464 Views

WATCH: The Patriotic Front President tells Zimbabweans to forget Gukurahundi

18 hrs ago | 3051 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe against using pandemic for clampdown

18 hrs ago | 3646 Views

Zimbabwe protests leaders flee their homes

19 hrs ago | 6398 Views

Khupe's MDC starves youths

19 hrs ago | 3153 Views

WATCH: Chin'ono urges Zimbabweans to keep fighting against corruption

19 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Mnangagwa mourns ex-Tanzanian President

20 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Police tighten lockdown regulations

20 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Accident leaves one dead

20 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Man sues tsikamtandas for defamation

20 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Zapu not part of planned July 31 protests

20 hrs ago | 619 Views

Econet issues statement on network issues

20 hrs ago | 1939 Views

'Forget Colonialism, Gukurahundi lets build a new Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa dies

20 hrs ago | 371 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa donates food to nurses and doctors

21 hrs ago | 9582 Views

Econet experiences nationwide blackout

23 hrs ago | 4792 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

23 hrs ago | 3572 Views

Government gives conditions for churches to operate

23 hrs ago | 7647 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days