Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet rapes girl during 'healing ritual'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO self-proclaimed prophet, allegedly applied some substance on his female client's private parts and inserted one of his fingers into her genitals before raping her under the guise of conducting cleansing rituals.

Soul Ndonga (30) of Mzilikazi suburb allegedly raped the victim (18) under the pretext that he was exorcising evil spirits that were affecting her love life.

Ndonga appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya on Wednesday facing rape charges. He was remanded in custody to August 6 pending trial at the regional court.

Prosecuting, Mr Leonard Chile said on June 27 at around 2pm, the complainant went to the accused person's home in the company of her two cousins for a prayer session.

Upon arrival at Ndonga's house, the accused told the trio that he wanted to pray for them separately.

"After the accused person had finished praying for the complainant's cousins, he ordered the two women to leave the room so that he could pray for the complainant. The accused prayed for the victim and told her that she was being tormented by evil spirits which were affecting her love relationship," said Mr Chile.

The court heard that Ndonga told the complainant that he wanted to exorcise the evil spirits and asked her to remove her undergarments. The girl refused, but the accused person assured her that it was part of the process of conducting the rituals and she complied.

"The accused person ordered the complainant to sit on the bed before he lifted her skirt and rubbed some strange substance on her private parts and stomach," said Mr Chile.

Ndonga then inserted his fingers into the complainant's private parts and smeared the substance before he pushed her to the bed and raped her once. After committing the offence, Ndonga ordered the girl not to tell anyone about what had transpired.

The complainant informed her two cousins and the matter was reported to the police leading to Ndonga's arrest.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Mutsvangwa statement on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

9 mins ago | 42 Views

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

1 hr ago | 1358 Views

'31 July mass protest organisers to be personally liable for any damage to property'

2 hrs ago | 948 Views

Graca Machel Trust speaks on Hopewell Chin'ono's fraud allegations

3 hrs ago | 2292 Views

BREAKING: Newsday journalist Blessed Mhlanga arrested

3 hrs ago | 2431 Views

America wants Biti, Sikhala to remove Chamisa?

4 hrs ago | 3531 Views

PROPHECY: Bulawayo Pastor reveals how Coronavirus will end

5 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Long winter for Gomba, Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

I don't enjoy recalling MPs, says Mudenda

6 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Bulawayo residents resist renaming of streets after Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1742 Views

United Nations calls out Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3380 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed State, says ZCTU

6 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Man stabs father-in-law

6 hrs ago | 514 Views

Witchcraft accusations: Villager sues community for $900,000

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends sacking of hospital CEOs

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Concern raised over corpses smuggling

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

America should stop lecturing Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

ZimDollar future bright, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Ramaphosa roped into Hopewell Chin'ono's court case

6 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Zimbabwe Curfew regulations clarified

6 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Digital trade is the next big thing in Africa

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zinef condemns arrest of Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

Organisations lobby for improved education sector wages

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mutsvangwa to address the nation on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 6501 Views

WATCH: The Patriotic Front President tells Zimbabweans to forget Gukurahundi

18 hrs ago | 3058 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe against using pandemic for clampdown

19 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Zimbabwe protests leaders flee their homes

19 hrs ago | 6424 Views

Khupe's MDC starves youths

19 hrs ago | 3170 Views

WATCH: Chin'ono urges Zimbabweans to keep fighting against corruption

20 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Mnangagwa mourns ex-Tanzanian President

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Police tighten lockdown regulations

20 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Accident leaves one dead

20 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Man sues tsikamtandas for defamation

20 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Zapu not part of planned July 31 protests

20 hrs ago | 621 Views

Econet issues statement on network issues

20 hrs ago | 1952 Views

'Forget Colonialism, Gukurahundi lets build a new Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa dies

20 hrs ago | 374 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa donates food to nurses and doctors

21 hrs ago | 9657 Views

Econet experiences nationwide blackout

23 hrs ago | 4800 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

24 hrs ago | 3575 Views

Government gives conditions for churches to operate

24 hrs ago | 7684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days