Man stabs father-in-law

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A GWANDA man has been sentenced to perform 315 hours of community service for assaulting his father-in-law during a misunderstanding.

Siqokoqela Nyathi (40) of Sinkugwe Village was convicted on his own plea of guilty to assault by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi. He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment but three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The remaining nine months were further suspended on condition that he performs 315 hours of community service at Zimundu Clinic.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Siqokoqela stabbed his 65-year-old father-in-law Mr Themba Moyo with a knife on the hand before hitting him with a wooden stick.

"On 4 December 2019 at around 7PM, the complainant was at Mr Austin Nyathi's homestead who is the accused person's father discussing plans to attend a funeral at a neighbouring village. Siqokoqela arrived and found the complainant and questioned him what he was doing at his father's homestead," she said.

"He ordered his father-in-law to leave but he just ignored him. Mr Nyathi reprimanded the accused person and ordered him to leave them. After sometime the complainant left Mr Nyathi's homestead and headed back to his homestead. The accused person followed him and stabbed the complainant twice with a knife on the left hand before hitting him with a wooden stick several times on the head."

Miss Mutukwa said the complainant called out for help and villagers came to his rescue. She said he sustained a deep cut on the head and a fracture on the left upper limb as a result of the attack.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in the arrest of the accused person.

Source - chronicle

