Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe is a failed State, says ZCTU

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa yesterday described the country as a "failed State" given the high poverty levels, decaying infrastructure, the odious debt situation caused mostly by poor governance and deep-seated corruption which has seen the country losing billions of dollars to a few powerful individuals.

Mutasa said this while contributing to a virtual discussion on the country's debt situation.

The discussion, followed by thousands of citizens through social media channels, was organised by the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development and the Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe.

Different speakers from civil society and legislators demanded transparency and access to information on the US$8 billion external and US$12 billion domestic debts to enable the public to separate odious debts from development-oriented arrears.

"In 2013, the country's external debt was US$5,8 billion and now it is US$8 billion and it shows that our priorities have been very wrong as we have been spending on wrong things like the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and yet our poverty levels are at 74% and 34% of people are in abject poverty and the infrastructure is decay-ing," Mutasa said.

"All these debts are incurring huge interest which is heaped on the taxpayer and what we have now is a failed State which we need to rebuild through active citizenry."

Zimcodd executive director Janet Zhou said Zimbabwe's debt situation was unsustainable as the debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is as high as 84% way too high com-pared to the size of the country's economy. Zhou said although part of the US$8 billion debt was incurred by the Rhodesian government during the war, the post-in-dependence Zimbabwean government went on to incur un-justified debts which not benefit ordinary citizens.

"From the domestic debt front, we saw a leap from November 2017 of domestic debt from US$4 billion to US$9,5 billion in a period of eight months and there are still questions on what this domestic debt was acquired for," Zhou said.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance chairperson Felix Mhona said while Parliament had exposed lack of compliance on debt procedures, the legislative framework still needed strengthening to ensure the Legislature has teeth to punish non-compliant arms. of the State.

African Parliamentarians Network against Corruption Zimbabwe chapter chairperson Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga blamed endemic corruption, say-ing "the State has been literally taken over by capitalists in the private sector".


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

8 mins ago | 27 Views

'31 July mass protest organisers to be personally liable for any damage to property'

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Graca Machel Trust speaks on Hopewell Chin'ono's fraud allegations

2 hrs ago | 1170 Views

BREAKING: Newsday journalist Blessed Mhlanga arrested

2 hrs ago | 1625 Views

America wants Biti, Sikhala to remove Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 2159 Views

PROPHECY: Bulawayo Pastor reveals how Coronavirus will end

4 hrs ago | 3247 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T

4 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Long winter for Gomba, Chin'ono

4 hrs ago | 911 Views

I don't enjoy recalling MPs, says Mudenda

4 hrs ago | 1826 Views

Bulawayo residents resist renaming of streets after Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1506 Views

United Nations calls out Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3009 Views

Man stabs father-in-law

5 hrs ago | 458 Views

Prophet rapes girl during 'healing ritual'

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

Witchcraft accusations: Villager sues community for $900,000

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends sacking of hospital CEOs

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Concern raised over corpses smuggling

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

America should stop lecturing Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

ZimDollar future bright, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 649 Views

Ramaphosa roped into Hopewell Chin'ono's court case

5 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Zimbabwe Curfew regulations clarified

5 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Digital trade is the next big thing in Africa

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zinef condemns arrest of Chin'ono

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Organisations lobby for improved education sector wages

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mutsvangwa to address the nation on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

17 hrs ago | 6375 Views

WATCH: The Patriotic Front President tells Zimbabweans to forget Gukurahundi

17 hrs ago | 3019 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe against using pandemic for clampdown

18 hrs ago | 3630 Views

Zimbabwe protests leaders flee their homes

18 hrs ago | 6327 Views

Khupe's MDC starves youths

18 hrs ago | 3134 Views

WATCH: Chin'ono urges Zimbabweans to keep fighting against corruption

19 hrs ago | 2994 Views

Mnangagwa mourns ex-Tanzanian President

19 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Police tighten lockdown regulations

19 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Accident leaves one dead

19 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Man sues tsikamtandas for defamation

19 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Zapu not part of planned July 31 protests

19 hrs ago | 613 Views

Econet issues statement on network issues

19 hrs ago | 1924 Views

'Forget Colonialism, Gukurahundi lets build a new Zimbabwe'

19 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa dies

19 hrs ago | 363 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa donates food to nurses and doctors

20 hrs ago | 9357 Views

Econet experiences nationwide blackout

22 hrs ago | 4768 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

23 hrs ago | 3560 Views

Government gives conditions for churches to operate

23 hrs ago | 7574 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days