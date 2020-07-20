Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo residents resist renaming of streets after Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents have objected to the renaming of city streets after President Emmerson Mnangagwa, court papers filed at the High Court have revealed.

Local Government minister July Moyo recently issued a Statutory Instrument (SI) 167/20 notice announcing the renaming of streets in Bulawayo and other major cities after Mnangagwa and other living and departed heroes and heroines.

Under the SI, Mutare, Bulawayo, Bindura, Chipinge, Gweru, Kwekwe and Harare now have some streets named after Mnangagwa.

In Bulawayo, 6th Avenue and 6th Avenue Extension were renamed Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, according to SI 167/20.

But the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) on Wednesday, however, filed an application at the High Court challenging the move by Moyo to rename the streets using the SI without consulting residents and other stakeholders as espoused in the Names (Alteration) Act and Urban Councils Act.

The Local Government minister and Bulawayo City Council (BCC) were cited as the first and second respondent.

"The first respondent's actions in passing the SI 167/20, at least as far as Bulawayo is concerned, runs counter to the clear provisions of the enabling Act. Viewed through an impartial eye, such actions are, I submit, gross, eye-sore, unnatural even and illegal.

"They go against the grain of what is accepted in a normal society," BPRA chairperson Ambrose Sibindi argued in his founding affidavit.

"The alteration of names of streets and buildings in any place is a very sensitive and personal affair which the enabling Act (Alteration of Names Act) was alive to by making it a condition precedent for consultations to take place with the owner of the land before it was done."

Sibindi wants the court to set aside S1 167/20, arguing that it is in violation of section 4(2) of the Names (Alteration) Act arguing Moyo did not consult residents and other stakeholders as prescribed in the Act.

"Section 4(2) of the enabling Act states in clear, and in my submission, peremptory language that the first respondent shall not alter any names in terms of subsection (1) unless he has consulted the owner of the land where the alteration is to take place," Sibindi argued.

"I am also aware ... that the first respondent did not consult the second respondent about the alteration of the names. In fact, it is common cause that no consultations were made by first respondent with second respondent before first respondent came up with his imposition of the name changes."

The Local Government ministry has not yet filed opposing papers and the court is still to set down the matter for hearing.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Mutsvangwa statement on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

9 mins ago | 43 Views

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

1 hr ago | 1358 Views

'31 July mass protest organisers to be personally liable for any damage to property'

2 hrs ago | 948 Views

Graca Machel Trust speaks on Hopewell Chin'ono's fraud allegations

3 hrs ago | 2292 Views

BREAKING: Newsday journalist Blessed Mhlanga arrested

3 hrs ago | 2431 Views

America wants Biti, Sikhala to remove Chamisa?

4 hrs ago | 3531 Views

PROPHECY: Bulawayo Pastor reveals how Coronavirus will end

5 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Long winter for Gomba, Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

I don't enjoy recalling MPs, says Mudenda

6 hrs ago | 1981 Views

United Nations calls out Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3380 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed State, says ZCTU

6 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Man stabs father-in-law

6 hrs ago | 514 Views

Prophet rapes girl during 'healing ritual'

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Witchcraft accusations: Villager sues community for $900,000

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends sacking of hospital CEOs

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Concern raised over corpses smuggling

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

America should stop lecturing Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

ZimDollar future bright, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Ramaphosa roped into Hopewell Chin'ono's court case

6 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Zimbabwe Curfew regulations clarified

6 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Digital trade is the next big thing in Africa

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zinef condemns arrest of Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

Organisations lobby for improved education sector wages

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mutsvangwa to address the nation on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 6501 Views

WATCH: The Patriotic Front President tells Zimbabweans to forget Gukurahundi

18 hrs ago | 3058 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe against using pandemic for clampdown

19 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Zimbabwe protests leaders flee their homes

19 hrs ago | 6424 Views

Khupe's MDC starves youths

19 hrs ago | 3170 Views

WATCH: Chin'ono urges Zimbabweans to keep fighting against corruption

20 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Mnangagwa mourns ex-Tanzanian President

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Police tighten lockdown regulations

20 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Accident leaves one dead

20 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Man sues tsikamtandas for defamation

20 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Zapu not part of planned July 31 protests

20 hrs ago | 621 Views

Econet issues statement on network issues

20 hrs ago | 1952 Views

'Forget Colonialism, Gukurahundi lets build a new Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa dies

20 hrs ago | 374 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa donates food to nurses and doctors

21 hrs ago | 9657 Views

Econet experiences nationwide blackout

23 hrs ago | 4800 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

24 hrs ago | 3575 Views

Government gives conditions for churches to operate

24 hrs ago | 7684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days