Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

I don't enjoy recalling MPs, says Mudenda

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
SPEAKER of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda (pictured) has said he does not enjoy recalling legislators, but was mandated to follow the Constitution to the letter.

He made the remarks in Mutare on Thursday at the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines Mining Development meeting to review legislation and policies governing the mining industry in Zimbabwe.

"I don't enjoy reading recall letters in Parliament. It is not within me to read that, but I am just following the Constitution, I think you get me," he said.

"Ok, I am failing to read this word, honourable Settlement Chikwinya has bewitched me, but it's very unfortunate I am schooled, I know what I am doing," he said jokingly.

Mudenda has been accused by the Nelson Chamisaled party of working in cahoots with MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe to dismantle the MDC Alliance through recalling its MPs.

Mudenda, however, said the committee faced a difficult task in assisting the Mines ministry achieve its targets.

"The Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development has a tall order in assisting the Mines ministry to achieve its laudable targets, particularly the US$12 billion economy target by 2023," he said.

"It is also important for the committee and ministry to come up with a strategy on how to export and market our products during this COVID-19 period. A way has to be found ... that is why we have the brains and we need to apply them."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

51 mins ago | 735 Views

'31 July mass protest organisers to be personally liable for any damage to property'

2 hrs ago | 809 Views

Graca Machel Trust speaks on Hopewell Chin'ono's fraud allegations

2 hrs ago | 1924 Views

BREAKING: Newsday journalist Blessed Mhlanga arrested

3 hrs ago | 2173 Views

America wants Biti, Sikhala to remove Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 3120 Views

PROPHECY: Bulawayo Pastor reveals how Coronavirus will end

5 hrs ago | 3779 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 2984 Views

Long winter for Gomba, Chin'ono

5 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Bulawayo residents resist renaming of streets after Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1686 Views

United Nations calls out Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 3293 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed State, says ZCTU

5 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Man stabs father-in-law

5 hrs ago | 502 Views

Prophet rapes girl during 'healing ritual'

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

Witchcraft accusations: Villager sues community for $900,000

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends sacking of hospital CEOs

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Concern raised over corpses smuggling

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

America should stop lecturing Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZimDollar future bright, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 698 Views

Ramaphosa roped into Hopewell Chin'ono's court case

5 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Zimbabwe Curfew regulations clarified

5 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Digital trade is the next big thing in Africa

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zinef condemns arrest of Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Organisations lobby for improved education sector wages

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mutsvangwa to address the nation on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 6464 Views

WATCH: The Patriotic Front President tells Zimbabweans to forget Gukurahundi

18 hrs ago | 3051 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe against using pandemic for clampdown

18 hrs ago | 3646 Views

Zimbabwe protests leaders flee their homes

19 hrs ago | 6397 Views

Khupe's MDC starves youths

19 hrs ago | 3153 Views

WATCH: Chin'ono urges Zimbabweans to keep fighting against corruption

19 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Mnangagwa mourns ex-Tanzanian President

20 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Police tighten lockdown regulations

20 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Accident leaves one dead

20 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Man sues tsikamtandas for defamation

20 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Zapu not part of planned July 31 protests

20 hrs ago | 619 Views

Econet issues statement on network issues

20 hrs ago | 1939 Views

'Forget Colonialism, Gukurahundi lets build a new Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa dies

20 hrs ago | 371 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa donates food to nurses and doctors

21 hrs ago | 9580 Views

Econet experiences nationwide blackout

23 hrs ago | 4792 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

23 hrs ago | 3572 Views

Government gives conditions for churches to operate

23 hrs ago | 7646 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days