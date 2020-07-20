Long winter for Gomba, Chin'ono

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE mayor Herbert Gomba and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono are set for a long cold winter season in remand prison after being denied bail yesterday and remanded in custody to August 7.Gomba, arrested on Tuesday on allegations of improper allocation of residential stands, was denied bail by magistrate Bianca Makwande, who ruled that he was a flight risk and likely to interfere with State witnesses.Chin'ono, who was arrested on Monday, was also denied bail by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna on grounds that he would interfere with investigations and further incite the public to protest.Chin'ono is represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi and Doug Coltart in a case where he is accused of inciting public violence ahead of the planned July 31 protests.However, Mtetwa argued that the State was abusing prosecution powers for political reasons.She argued that section 165 of the Constitution emphasises the role of the court in safeguarding rights to liberty and recognises the accused's rights to be admitted to bail under the presumption of innocence.