PROPHECY: Bulawayo Pastor reveals how Coronavirus will end

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries leader Pastor Ian Ndlovu says Coronavirus will be defeated by medical cure which shall be found during the last quarter of 2020.

Giving a prophecy recently, Ndlovu said God will use many scientists from different countries to produce the cure.

He added that he has heard some men of God saying the virus will disappear suddenly, which is contrary to what God told him.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

