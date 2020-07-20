BREAKING: Newsday journalist Blessed Mhlanga arrested

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This govt is disastrous. While the Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa is addressing a Press conference and at pains to convince the world that the "second republic" loves journalists very much, Blessed Mhlanga, a journalist, is being arrested at a roadblock for doing his job. — Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) July 25, 2020

Newsday journalist Blessed Mhlanga was briefly detained by police at Mabvuku Police Station for an unspecified allegation.According to reports, MISA deployed lawyer Tafadzwa Mugabe to attend to the case.He was later released without being formally charged.The incident follows a tweet by Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba questioning why Alpha Media Holdings led by Trevor Ncube was an incubator of regime change projects.Said Charamba, "WHAT'S HAPPENING IN BROTHER TREVOR NCUBE'S STABLE??? Why are his structures veritable incubators for subversive media projects?? By ex-personnel, by current personnel and by way of abuse of his structures??? Is he unaware, aware and thus complicit?? I don't think forces his ex-and current officers are cavorting with are that helpful to him and for his cause, standing! Just a thought!!!"