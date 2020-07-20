Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Graca Machel Trust speaks on Hopewell Chin'ono's fraud allegations

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Graca Machel Trust has dismissed reports by some social media users who are accusing Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono of fleecing unsuspecting students through a botched scholarship fund.

One social media user Charlene Shumba had posted on Twitter that, "Hopeless Mbudziyadhura Chin'ono has always been a criminal and belongs in jail! According to the Graca Machel Trust, he fraudulently milked innocent Zimbos with fake scholarships! That's how he bought that Chisipite home!"

The post prompted the Foundation to issue a statement saying, "Reference is made to a statement of the Graca Machel Trust dated 13th of  September 2018 in which we distanced ourselves from a scam perpetuated by individuals who purported to be working with ourselves.

"We wish to make it categorically clear that following on engagements on the matter, it was duly resolved with no prejudice suffered by the Trust. Mr. Hopwell Chin'ono was neither connected to the Trust nor the scam. He duly alerted the Trust of the scam. We note the widespread reports at the time that the matter was referred to the police and Mr. Chin'ono, was exonerated from any wrong-doing."

In 2018 the Foundation had issued the following statement:


The Graça Machel Trust has learnt with great disappointment of an alleged Graça Machel scholarship fund that has been run in Zimbabwe with letters signed by a Hopewell Chin'ono and dated 13 July 2018. The scam is being perpetrated by individuals that have misappropriated the name and logo of Mrs Graça Machel and the Graça Machel Trust to unsuspecting victims. We would like to inform members of the public, and stakeholders that this is not a Graça Machel Trust led initiative and we are investigating the source of the fraud.
 
According to its website, the Graça Machel Trust is an organisation that works across the continent to drive positive change across women's and children's rights, as well as governance and leadership.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Mutsvangwa statement on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

9 mins ago | 43 Views

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

1 hr ago | 1358 Views

'31 July mass protest organisers to be personally liable for any damage to property'

2 hrs ago | 948 Views

BREAKING: Newsday journalist Blessed Mhlanga arrested

3 hrs ago | 2431 Views

America wants Biti, Sikhala to remove Chamisa?

4 hrs ago | 3531 Views

PROPHECY: Bulawayo Pastor reveals how Coronavirus will end

5 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Long winter for Gomba, Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

I don't enjoy recalling MPs, says Mudenda

6 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Bulawayo residents resist renaming of streets after Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1742 Views

United Nations calls out Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3380 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed State, says ZCTU

6 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Man stabs father-in-law

6 hrs ago | 514 Views

Prophet rapes girl during 'healing ritual'

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Witchcraft accusations: Villager sues community for $900,000

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends sacking of hospital CEOs

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Concern raised over corpses smuggling

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

America should stop lecturing Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

ZimDollar future bright, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Ramaphosa roped into Hopewell Chin'ono's court case

6 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Zimbabwe Curfew regulations clarified

6 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Digital trade is the next big thing in Africa

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zinef condemns arrest of Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

Organisations lobby for improved education sector wages

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mutsvangwa to address the nation on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 6501 Views

WATCH: The Patriotic Front President tells Zimbabweans to forget Gukurahundi

18 hrs ago | 3058 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe against using pandemic for clampdown

19 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Zimbabwe protests leaders flee their homes

19 hrs ago | 6424 Views

Khupe's MDC starves youths

19 hrs ago | 3170 Views

WATCH: Chin'ono urges Zimbabweans to keep fighting against corruption

20 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Mnangagwa mourns ex-Tanzanian President

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Police tighten lockdown regulations

20 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Accident leaves one dead

20 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Man sues tsikamtandas for defamation

20 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Zapu not part of planned July 31 protests

20 hrs ago | 621 Views

Econet issues statement on network issues

20 hrs ago | 1952 Views

'Forget Colonialism, Gukurahundi lets build a new Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa dies

20 hrs ago | 374 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa donates food to nurses and doctors

21 hrs ago | 9657 Views

Econet experiences nationwide blackout

23 hrs ago | 4800 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

24 hrs ago | 3575 Views

Government gives conditions for churches to operate

24 hrs ago | 7684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days