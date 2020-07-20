Graca Machel Trust speaks on Hopewell Chin'ono's fraud allegations

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Graca Machel Trust has dismissed reports by some social media users who are accusing Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono of fleecing unsuspecting students through a botched scholarship fund.One social media user Charlene Shumba had posted on Twitter that, "Hopeless Mbudziyadhura Chin'ono has always been a criminal and belongs in jail! According to the Graca Machel Trust, he fraudulently milked innocent Zimbos with fake scholarships! That's how he bought that Chisipite home!"The post prompted the Foundation to issue a statement saying, "Reference is made to a statement of the Graca Machel Trust dated 13th of September 2018 in which we distanced ourselves from a scam perpetuated by individuals who purported to be working with ourselves."We wish to make it categorically clear that following on engagements on the matter, it was duly resolved with no prejudice suffered by the Trust. Mr. Hopwell Chin'ono was neither connected to the Trust nor the scam. He duly alerted the Trust of the scam. We note the widespread reports at the time that the matter was referred to the police and Mr. Chin'ono, was exonerated from any wrong-doing."In 2018 the Foundation had issued the following statement:The Graça Machel Trust has learnt with great disappointment of an alleged Graça Machel scholarship fund that has been run in Zimbabwe with letters signed by a Hopewell Chin'ono and dated 13 July 2018. The scam is being perpetrated by individuals that have misappropriated the name and logo of Mrs Graça Machel and the Graça Machel Trust to unsuspecting victims. We would like to inform members of the public, and stakeholders that this is not a Graça Machel Trust led initiative and we are investigating the source of the fraud.According to its website, the Graça Machel Trust is an organisation that works across the continent to drive positive change across women's and children's rights, as well as governance and leadership.