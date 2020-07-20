News / National
PHOTOS: Bulawayo man collapses and dies in the CBD
Pictures by Nkosizile Ndlovu
Unnamed male collapsed and died on Saturday at the Bulawayo Central Business District along Fort Street.
The cause of death had not been ascertained at the time of writing.
Some essential services workers who happened to be near the scene of the incident speculated that he might have suffered a blood pressure problem.
Source - Byo24News