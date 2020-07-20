Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man kills brother in a domestic dispute

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Police in Mashonaland Central arrested a Centenary man who bashed his brother to death in a domestic dispute on Tuesday.


Deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a murder case in Centenary where of Madzinga village, Macksen Bvumbe (32) Chief Chiweshe assaulted his brother Stephen (34) with open hands and he subsquently died due to excessive bleeding the following day upon arrival at a hospital," Dhewu said.

Allegations are that the now deceased Stephen came home from a beer drink and started insulting his aunt Enita Bvumbe (57) accusing her of chasing him and his family away from his father's homestead.

This did not auger well with the suspect who assaulted his brother with open hands.

The deceased started bleeding profusely from nose, eyes and ears  and did not receive any medical treatment.

His health continued to deteriorate and his wife Lilian Kamangira ferried him to St Alberts mission hospital where he died upon admission.

Police warned people to desist from violence but instead they should solve their problems amicably

Source - Byo24news

