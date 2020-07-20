6 die in horror crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Six people including two Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) fourth year students died on the spot when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a haulage near Banket along the Harare-Chirundu highway yesterday afternoon.Details of the accident remain sketchy but it is understood the driver of the vehicle, a Nissan Sylphy, was trying to overtake in front of an oncoming vehicle.Mashonaland West Province police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the incident.However, he referred further questions to national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.Asst Comm Nyathi told The Herald this morning that they were "investigating an accident that killed six people in Banket yesterday".CUT officials said they lost two male students in horrific accident.The deceased were on their way from Harare to Chinhoyi."The 4.1 students (name provided) were on vacation and they decided to drive to Chinhoyi to collect their belongings where they used to lodge last semester after hearing that universities are no longer opening."One of the students was driving and they are believed to have picked passengers at Greencroft," said the CUT's director of communications and marketing, Dr Musekiwa Tapera.A mother and child also died in the crash.Banket police attended the scene.Bodies were taken to Banket Hospital mortuary.