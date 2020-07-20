Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Zimbabweans walk into South Africa to buy medication

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
A video of Zimbabweans who were intercepted by South African National Defense Forces after sneaking into South Africa through the bush to purchases various essentials including medication has gone viral on the internet.

A woman who is being interviewed by a soldier says she sneaked into the country because she was sick and wanted to buy medication because in Zimbabwe there is no treatment.

The woman says they are about 1 000 of them who sneak to the neighbouring country via the bush because of the closed borders.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

