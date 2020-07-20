Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man jailed 9 years for stock theft

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
A 36-YEAR-OLD GURUVE man was sentenced to a 9-year mandatory jail term for stealing a cow from his neighbour by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday.

Irvine Chigame of Magwenya village pleaded guilty to a stock theft charge.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on July 13 Chigame took advantage of the absence of his neighbour Joel Mubatapasango and stormed in his cattle kraals where he stole one cow and sold it to Tawanda Nyariro.

Upon searching for his missing cow Mubatapasango was told by Victor Charumbira of Chigame's shenanigans.

Mubatapasango filed a police report and the police managed to recover the stolen cow before arresting the convict.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'America riles confrontational politics in Zimbabwe,' says Charamba - how so, by insisting on free elections

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

FUNDRAISER: Appeal for donations to build Mathonisa primary school

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans walk into South Africa to buy medication

8 hrs ago | 1462 Views

'Chin'ono arrested for subversion not whistle blowing '

8 hrs ago | 994 Views

6 die in horror crash

8 hrs ago | 1763 Views

Man kills brother in a domestic dispute

8 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Full list of Army and CIO bosses who benefitted from the Farm Mechanization scandal

10 hrs ago | 4967 Views

Find some tricky way to find play poker online

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

PHOTOS: Bulawayo man collapses and dies in the CBD

13 hrs ago | 6381 Views

FULL TEXT: Mutsvangwa statement on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

14 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

15 hrs ago | 8014 Views

'31 July mass protest organisers to be personally liable for any damage to property'

16 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Graca Machel Trust speaks on Hopewell Chin'ono's fraud allegations

16 hrs ago | 9230 Views

BREAKING: Newsday journalist Blessed Mhlanga arrested

17 hrs ago | 4877 Views

America wants Biti, Sikhala to remove Chamisa?

17 hrs ago | 9650 Views

PROPHECY: Bulawayo Pastor reveals how Coronavirus will end

19 hrs ago | 6317 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 6048 Views

Long winter for Gomba, Chin'ono

19 hrs ago | 1366 Views

I don't enjoy recalling MPs, says Mudenda

19 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Bulawayo residents resist renaming of streets after Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 2839 Views

United Nations calls out Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 5223 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed State, says ZCTU

19 hrs ago | 3936 Views

Man stabs father-in-law

19 hrs ago | 798 Views

Prophet rapes girl during 'healing ritual'

19 hrs ago | 804 Views

Witchcraft accusations: Villager sues community for $900,000

19 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends sacking of hospital CEOs

19 hrs ago | 534 Views

Concern raised over corpses smuggling

19 hrs ago | 472 Views

America should stop lecturing Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 837 Views

ZimDollar future bright, says Mthuli Ncube

19 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Ramaphosa roped into Hopewell Chin'ono's court case

19 hrs ago | 2881 Views

Zimbabwe Curfew regulations clarified

19 hrs ago | 3714 Views

Digital trade is the next big thing in Africa

20 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zinef condemns arrest of Chin'ono

20 hrs ago | 330 Views

Organisations lobby for improved education sector wages

20 hrs ago | 380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days