Man jailed 9 years for stock theft

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 36-YEAR-OLD GURUVE man was sentenced to a 9-year mandatory jail term for stealing a cow from his neighbour by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday.Irvine Chigame of Magwenya village pleaded guilty to a stock theft charge.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that on July 13 Chigame took advantage of the absence of his neighbour Joel Mubatapasango and stormed in his cattle kraals where he stole one cow and sold it to Tawanda Nyariro.Upon searching for his missing cow Mubatapasango was told by Victor Charumbira of Chigame's shenanigans.Mubatapasango filed a police report and the police managed to recover the stolen cow before arresting the convict.