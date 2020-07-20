Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Maid assaults employer with pot after being warned of wasting food

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A WOMAN from Mkoba three in Gweru has appeared in court for assaulting her employer with a pot after being warned of wasting food.

Ngonidzashe Bulandina (24) was not asked to plead to physical abuse when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure.

She was remanded out of custody and the matter will proceed by way of summons.

The court was told that on July 12, Charles Chakarisa and Bulandina were at their place of residence when Chakarisa warned Bulandina to stop wasting food.

Bulandina became angry and took a standard pot which she used to assault Chakarisa on the forehead.

The matter was reported at the nearest police which led to Bulandina's arrest.

Chakarisa was referred to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for medical examination.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe teachers now the least paid civil servants

1 hr ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa snaps as July 31 beckons

1 hr ago | 966 Views

Chamisa's party in ambitious campaign

1 hr ago | 482 Views

Mnangagwa's lockdown is clumsy, weird

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Why I am standing with Hopewell Chin'ono

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe telecom operators get forex greenlight

1 hr ago | 398 Views

Was the shutting down of mobile money, ZSE a necessary evil?

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Thomas Mapfumo raps Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Tilda Moyo leaving Star FM?

1 hr ago | 365 Views

Police boss sucked into bloody mine wrangle

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Daring suspect tries to disarm detectives

1 hr ago | 168 Views

NGO plans Africa's self-determination, sovereign development programmes to fight Covid-19

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Cop charged for head-butting driver

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Cop force marches boss at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Gwekwerere reveals agony under Gorowa

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Police tighten checkpoint screening

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa losing the plot

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Govt body in vehicle scam

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Misa Zimbabwe blocks police raid on Econet

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zim govt exposed, again, for its frivolous and unsubstantiated accusations of activists being Western-sponsored illegal regime c

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Bulawayo's Covid-19 hotspot suburbs revealed

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Khupe seeks to consolidate power

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

NRZ expects to fail to achieve target again

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabweans companies want to trade in Rand

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

3 300 Zimbabweans in SA apply for food assistance

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Farm mechanisation scandal must be investigated: ZAPU

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns US against interference?

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZEC readies for next elections

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

James Makamba eyes huge comeback

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

July 31 will definitely come

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

UZ investigates fake documents ring

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

AUDIO: Bulawayo son Boy Nino features South Africa's Emtee in new track

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

'General Chiwenga did not want a coup against Mugabe'

5 hrs ago | 4878 Views

Man jailed 9 years for stock theft

14 hrs ago | 1391 Views

'America riles confrontational politics in Zimbabwe,' says Charamba - how so, by insisting on free elections

14 hrs ago | 2069 Views

FUNDRAISER: Appeal for donations to build Mathonisa primary school

16 hrs ago | 980 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans walk into South Africa to buy medication

16 hrs ago | 3514 Views

'Chin'ono arrested for subversion not whistle blowing '

16 hrs ago | 2131 Views

6 die in horror crash

16 hrs ago | 4006 Views

Man kills brother in a domestic dispute

17 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Full list of Army and CIO bosses who benefitted from the Farm Mechanization scandal

19 hrs ago | 7336 Views

Find some tricky way to find play poker online

20 hrs ago | 241 Views

PHOTOS: Bulawayo man collapses and dies in the CBD

22 hrs ago | 7504 Views

FULL TEXT: Mutsvangwa statement on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

23 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

24 hrs ago | 9530 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days