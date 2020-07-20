Maid assaults employer with pot after being warned of wasting food

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A WOMAN from Mkoba three in Gweru has appeared in court for assaulting her employer with a pot after being warned of wasting food.Ngonidzashe Bulandina (24) was not asked to plead to physical abuse when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure.She was remanded out of custody and the matter will proceed by way of summons.The court was told that on July 12, Charles Chakarisa and Bulandina were at their place of residence when Chakarisa warned Bulandina to stop wasting food.Bulandina became angry and took a standard pot which she used to assault Chakarisa on the forehead.The matter was reported at the nearest police which led to Bulandina's arrest.Chakarisa was referred to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for medical examination.