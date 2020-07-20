Latest News Editor's Choice


Daring suspect tries to disarm detectives

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO man was shot dead after he allegedly tried to disarm detectives arresting him for a spate of robberies and theft cases.

According to a police internal memorandum dated July 17, Webster Muchena (35) of Pumula South, Bulawayo, was shot recently after he wrestled with police officers, who were arresting him as he tried to disarm them.

The detectives had pounced on Muchena after he was implicated by his colleague Knowledge Ndlovu (28) of Pumula South following his arrest over the commission of several crimes.

Their co-accused Mike Mpofu (42) also of Pumula South was yet to be located when the shooting occurred.

Police said during the period extending from June to July 16, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Homicide received reports of cases of unlawful entry into business premises where the suspects targeted digital video recorders, electrical gadgets, laptops, groceries and beers.

"On July 15 at 3am the three suspects went to Nichodim Dladla's White Rocks Bottle Store at Matsheumhlophe where they broke in and stole beer, a Steward Bank swipe machine, foodstuffs, and cash amounting to US$10 and 300 rands and a CCTV whose value is yet to be ascertained," reads the memo.

The memo also states that on the same day, police recovered a motor vehicle which was being used by the accused, which had been abandoned after they crashed on a precast wall.

Investigations led to one Allen Nkomo, who indicated that on July 14, Ndlovu, whom he knew as a fuel dealer, hired his vehicle to ferry his property from his home to Ashys in Pumula South.

Several goods were recovered from Ndlovu following his arrest.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednicho Ncube referred Sunday Southern Eye to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

However, Nyathi said it was impossible for him to get details on the matter as he was out of office.

Source - the standard

