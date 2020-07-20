Tilda Moyo leaving Star FM?

Latest News Editor's Choice


THE recent departure of Phathisani "Mashuga" Sibanda from Star FM to seek greener pastures may have left his cohost Kudzai Violet Gwara, aka KVG, "widowed" and their legions of radio followers the more poorer. Standard Style has established that the station may lose yet another key presenter.

Impeccable sources confided to this publication that Tilda Moyo, famous for her crowd-pulling slot Tilda Live, may be returning to Radio Zimbabwe where a similar slot is said to have been created for her. She is reported to have handed in her resignation letter, but no response for an official position could be obtained from the Zimpapers-run-Star FM at the time of going to print.

However, when contacted for comment, Moyo brushed aside the rumours saying: "I'm not going anywhere yet. I am still with Star FM. When the time comes [if it ever will], you will be the first to know."

Her popular three-hour programme is aired on Star FM every Tuesday and touches on topical issues to do with stranger-than-fiction matters bordering on amazing, weird and hard-to-believe stories. Due to its popularity, it has managed to attract corporate engagement, and from it the presenter has also built a foundation to assist needy people featured on the programme.

In between, Moyo visits prisons where she speaks with incarcerated inmates. And at the end of the three-hourlong programme, she also partners another presenter for a romance-related programme that winds up her show at midnight.

Arguably one of the most listened-to stations in the country, Star FM has managed to claim its fair share of listeners and this has been buttressed by diverse programming that is complemented by some of the best announcers and presenters, among them Sibanda and Moyo.

Prior to bidding bye to Star FM, Shumbapazvose, as Phathisani was also known, had established a dovetail relationship with KVG on the programme 326 Express, which equalled or surpassed the Bridget Gavanga/Dr Zobha Power FM combination.

And though he was yet to respond to questions sent with regard to his new destination, Sibanda is said to have joined TN Holdings.

"In life, growth and change are inevitable and I believe that time has come in my career where I need to spread my wings and pursue the next challenge of my dream," Sibanda said in a statement early this month.

He also paid tribute to his fans for having accepted him during his eight-year tenure, and for "allowing me to shine". "We indeed had some very interesting and exciting engagements and you elevated me to a place I never thought was possible for an ordinary man like myself."

