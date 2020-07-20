Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube to give US$4 to Zimbabwean families

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube will be giving $300 monthly (about US$4) to families affected by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The state media reported that Ncube told a ZANU PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Gwanda Town that, "I want to talk about those people that are vulnerable and are on social welfare. Our target is one million people across the country. I think we have about 65 000 households in Matabeleland South that we are targeting with this programme. We want this number to rise and people should come forward and register with the Department of Social Welfare."

Ncube added that the money was targeted mainly to those who has not been given by the Social Welfare Department.

"Those that don't receive food will be given money. We have said we want to give them $300 per month. That's what we have in store for now. The figure might rise but that's what we have in store for now."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe teachers now the least paid civil servants

1 hr ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa snaps as July 31 beckons

1 hr ago | 1008 Views

Chamisa's party in ambitious campaign

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa's lockdown is clumsy, weird

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Why I am standing with Hopewell Chin'ono

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe telecom operators get forex greenlight

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Was the shutting down of mobile money, ZSE a necessary evil?

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Thomas Mapfumo raps Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Tilda Moyo leaving Star FM?

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Police boss sucked into bloody mine wrangle

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Daring suspect tries to disarm detectives

1 hr ago | 170 Views

NGO plans Africa's self-determination, sovereign development programmes to fight Covid-19

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Cop charged for head-butting driver

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Cop force marches boss at gunpoint

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Gwekwerere reveals agony under Gorowa

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Police tighten checkpoint screening

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Maid assaults employer with pot after being warned of wasting food

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mnangagwa losing the plot

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Govt body in vehicle scam

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Misa Zimbabwe blocks police raid on Econet

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zim govt exposed, again, for its frivolous and unsubstantiated accusations of activists being Western-sponsored illegal regime c

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo's Covid-19 hotspot suburbs revealed

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Khupe seeks to consolidate power

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

NRZ expects to fail to achieve target again

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabweans companies want to trade in Rand

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

3 300 Zimbabweans in SA apply for food assistance

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Farm mechanisation scandal must be investigated: ZAPU

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns US against interference?

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

ZEC readies for next elections

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

James Makamba eyes huge comeback

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

July 31 will definitely come

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

UZ investigates fake documents ring

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

AUDIO: Bulawayo son Boy Nino features South Africa's Emtee in new track

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

'General Chiwenga did not want a coup against Mugabe'

5 hrs ago | 4891 Views

Man jailed 9 years for stock theft

14 hrs ago | 1392 Views

'America riles confrontational politics in Zimbabwe,' says Charamba - how so, by insisting on free elections

14 hrs ago | 2070 Views

FUNDRAISER: Appeal for donations to build Mathonisa primary school

16 hrs ago | 981 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans walk into South Africa to buy medication

17 hrs ago | 3517 Views

'Chin'ono arrested for subversion not whistle blowing '

17 hrs ago | 2131 Views

6 die in horror crash

17 hrs ago | 4008 Views

Man kills brother in a domestic dispute

17 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Full list of Army and CIO bosses who benefitted from the Farm Mechanization scandal

19 hrs ago | 7341 Views

Find some tricky way to find play poker online

20 hrs ago | 242 Views

PHOTOS: Bulawayo man collapses and dies in the CBD

22 hrs ago | 7505 Views

FULL TEXT: Mutsvangwa statement on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

23 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

24 hrs ago | 9532 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days