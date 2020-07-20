Mthuli Ncube to give US$4 to Zimbabwean families

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube will be giving $300 monthly (about US$4) to families affected by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.The state media reported that Ncube told a ZANU PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Gwanda Town that, "I want to talk about those people that are vulnerable and are on social welfare. Our target is one million people across the country. I think we have about 65 000 households in Matabeleland South that we are targeting with this programme. We want this number to rise and people should come forward and register with the Department of Social Welfare."Ncube added that the money was targeted mainly to those who has not been given by the Social Welfare Department."Those that don't receive food will be given money. We have said we want to give them $300 per month. That's what we have in store for now. The figure might rise but that's what we have in store for now."