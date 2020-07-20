Coronavirus roadblock clearance letters to spread infections?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Academic and Development practitioner Innocent Batsani Ncube has questioned the government whether it had taken into consideration that the lockdown roadblocks clearance letters might fuel the spread of the virus since they will exchange many hands.Ncube was responding to a tweet by Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana who had said, "Those (Ministry or Parastatal Employees) employed at National level should produce letters from Directors and above with details of duty, place, days and times of reporting. At Provincial level, letters from provincial heads."Said Ncube, "Secretary, has the government thought of the potential transmission threat which these papers ( letters) will have since they are poised to exchange hands many times? This is over and above carbon footprint considerations."On Friday the police announced the following exemption letters for citizens to be able to pass through roadblocks.a) Health sector are required to be in uniform, health ID cards. Those in civilian attire, a letter from Medical Superintendent or Chief Executive Officer (CEO) stating the place, dates, and times for reporting on and off duty.b)Companies/Organisations- letters from the Chief Executive Officer or General Manager stating the place, days and times of reporting on and off duty.c) Commercial A2 and A1 farmers- an offer letter or lease agreement and exemption certificate from local Officer In Charge station.