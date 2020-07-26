Latest News Editor's Choice


War veterans, civil servants delight in housing programme

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
26 Jul 2020
Scores of war veterans and civil servants on Sunday expressed their delight after benefitting from a housing project in Melfort, Goromonzi, that will see many of them becoming property owners.

The beneficiaries among them a plethora of youths and People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) gathered at Diamond Park along Harare-Mutare highway where they expressed gratitude to both Zanu PF party and government for honouring their pledge to housing for all by 2030.

The Diamond Park housing project in Melfort is set to benefit more than 1300 people.

In an interview with Bulawayo24.com aWar Veterans representative from Zanu PF headquarters Akim Hunda, said the liberation war fighters are grateful with the initiative as it will ensure that most of their aging colleagues do have accommodation.

"As war veterans we are excited to be beneficiaries of this project and we are really supporting it. We are all aware that the Ministry of Housing and Social Amenities is behind such programmes and that they are willing to transform the lives as well as supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Vision 2030," he said.

According to the project's directors, the housing programme is meant to help the disadvantaged, disabled people, war veterans and civil servants and improvement of livelihood of people in rural areas.

If completed, the project is set to change the face of Goromonzi as it is being executed with structures and planning that represents a modern world.

Eppioge Karuru, who represented PLWDs said their community is happy to benefit from such a noble project. "This project has helped us a lot, the disabled.

We have been on the waiting list for a long time but all in vain mainly to reasons beyond our control. We are appealing to the relevant ministries to consider our plight and avail more residential stands to our vulnerable community," he said.

During his visit in Goromonzi South recently, National Housing minister Daniel Garwe emphasised that government is ready for Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), a move that will see a number of home-seekers on the waiting list securing residential stands. Last week, deputy Local Governance minister Marian Chombo and her colleagues among them Mashonaland East provincial affairs Minister Aplonia Munzverengi visited the project site on a fact finding mission and promised to release a report on their findings.

 Others who toured the site last week include officials from Goromonzi Rural District Council and top Zanu PF officials.

The Diamond Park project is being spearheaded by a number of youths on Goromonzi District.


Most Popular In 7 Days