Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa boss faces corruption probe

by Staff reporter
26 Jul 2020 at 16:20hrs | Views
ENERGY minister Fortune Chasi says he has been alerted to fresh corruption allegations at Zesa Holdings (Zesa) - and specifically being perpetrated by executive chairperson Sydney Gata - and which the government will thoroughly investigate.

The development comes as the electricity concern has been dogged by graft allegations since the 199os, with ex-chief executive Josh Chifamba and several other executives back in court last week and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has vowed to rid the country of corruption starting with State-owned enterprises.

"Yes, my attention has been drawn to the allegations you state. They are indeed egregious and very worrying. However, I just note that the matter is sub-judice and hence as a result I am stopped from commenting there on," Chasi told the Daily News on Sunday yesterday.

"Government's attitude is well known. It is one of complete intolerance - regardless of the alleged culprit. The president (Emmerson Mnangagwa) has repeatedly made this point and there will be no deviation from that stance in this case," he said.

"This case will be a good test case as to the spine fullness of the board. Government expects no less than adequate action that is in line with the seriousness of the matter in question. The board's speed of action must reflect the urgency and seriousness of the matter," Chasi, a trained lawyer, said.

"Additionally, we expect that a proper investigation be carried out and that the outcomes of such investigation shall inform the requisite action by the board. The importance, actual or imagined, of an alleged perpetrator is completely irrelevant to the inquiry and the corrective action to be taken in the circumstances," he said.

While Gata was not immediately available for comment yesterday, information gleaned by this publication suggests that the Zesa executive chair had diverted some projects to entities associated with him, employed ghost workers and used company funds for his "personal benefit". The electrical engineer stands accused of splurging "$10 million on two lavish parties in Hwange and Kariba and $2 million on alcohol alone" when he was reappointed to the broke parastatal last year.

"The common link between Zesa... and the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Industry Trust (ZESIT) is that Dr Gata... is a champion of and patron of ZESIT. He has been championing ZESIT's cause to the extent of allowing it to operate from Zesa national training centre at no cost to ZESIT. The entity is a private project, which is the brainchild and mastered by Dr Gata and some of his erstwhile colleagues in Zesa," a government source, who indicated a dossier would be sent to Mnangagwa's office and the anti-corruption unit tomorrow, said.

Among other projects that the British-trained executive is alleged to have carried out in an opaque manner include the Tuli mining project in Beitbridge and the KEPCO joint venture with a Korean company - for the manufacture of concrete structures for electrification.

The projects, it is said, have been passed off to the board as Zesa undertakings and yet it was ZESIT, which was at the centre of the projects. Gata, a former Robert Mugabe relative and who has been previously sacked at the parastatal, is also facing allegations of "subverting labour processes to favour individuals".

In particular, he is alleged to have usurped disciplinary proceedings for one Norah Tsomondo - a suspended Zimbabwe Power Company employee facing serious allegations of causing unauthorised expenditures to the tune of US$2o million which arose in 2018 - by allegedly ordering her reinstatement. On the issue of ghost employees, Gata is alleged to have imposed Peter Tshuma - an ex-Zesa employee - as head of projects and engineering as well as on business trips to South Africa in March.

According to the high-level source, the Zesa boss also stands accused of "abusing company vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner allocated to his wife and is also alleged to have "ordered the installation of a US$4 000 solar system at his Borrowdale home, and which was not covered under his contract".


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

19 mins ago | 8 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

28 mins ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

28 mins ago | 39 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

29 mins ago | 65 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

30 mins ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

32 mins ago | 19 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

33 mins ago | 66 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

33 mins ago | 12 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

34 mins ago | 12 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 679 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 759 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 641 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 730 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

4 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

4 hrs ago | 708 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 979 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 361 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 601 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5517 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

8 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 4165 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

8 hrs ago | 3367 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

8 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

8 hrs ago | 854 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

8 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

8 hrs ago | 479 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2957 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days