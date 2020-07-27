Man fined $300 for assaulting ex-lover

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A MAN from Nguboyenja in Bulawayo has been fined $300 for assaulting his ex-lover with an empty bottle for ignoring him and alleged cheating.

Mduduzi Fombe (36) denied the charge of physical abuse when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Amanda Ndlovu.The magistrate ordered him to pay $300 fine before August 30 and in default to spend two months in jail.The court heard that on June 27 at around 10pm, Esther Mthinsi (30) was going to a friend's house when she was called by Fombe and ignored him.Fombe followed Mthinsi, assaulted her with an empty bottle all over her body and the owner of the house chased them out.Fombe continued to assault her while they were outside shouting that she was cheating on him.Mthinsi sustained cuts on her finger, thigh and did not seek medical attention.She reported the matter to the police which led to Fombe's arrest.