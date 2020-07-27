Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Communist Party mourns South Africa's Andrew Mlangeni

The Zimbabwe Communist Party (ZCP) has mourned the passing away of South Africa's Andrew Mlangeni, the last surviving anti-apartheid activist convicted with Nelson Mandela at South Africa's infamous Rivonia Trial.

Mlangeni died after abdominal complaint.

Speaking on the sidelines of a memorial service held at Mlangeni's Dube residence on Sunday, ZCP General Secretary Ngqabutho Mabhena said, "ZCP lowers its red banner in honour of the late revolutionary Cde Andrew Mlangeni. As we celebrate his life, his revolutionary humility is a lesson to all of us. Cde Mlangeni taught us to advance, deepen and defend the National Democratic Revolution. His lifestyle after the 1994 democratic breakthrough must be emulated by all of us.

"He could have used his proximity to power to acquire wealth, instead he remained humbly living amongst his people in Dube Soweto. We are indeed humbled by his humility and his dedication to the National Democratic Revolution.

"As we remember him, we must intensify the struggle against corruption. Corruption is a cancer inside the former liberation movements across the continent. In memory of Cde Mlangeni, we must expose those who have abandoned the ideals of the liberation struggle for what they are…counter revolutionaries."

Mlangeni passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday at One Military Hospital.

Watch his virtual memorial service below:





Source - Byo24News

