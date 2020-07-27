American Army General to address Zimbabweans on leadership

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Retired Lieutenant General in the United States of America Army Jeff Buchanan will be joining Minister of Youths, Sports, Arts and Reacreation Kirsty Coventry at a vitual Symposium aimed at discussing the role of leaders in creating human resilience in the society.Zimbabweans are invited to follow the event via ZTN social media pages.According to an advert circulating, the event will be held on the 30th of July at 2 PM.Another notable speaker will be Justin Bgoni the CEO of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.The website Association of the United States Army says Buchanan was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Infantry in May 1982 after graduating from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Ecology.He also holds a Master of Arts in Leadership Development from the United States Military Academy. Lieutenant General Buchanan's military education includes the Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced Courses at Fort Benning, GA; the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, KS; and a Senior Service College Fellowship in Geneva, Switzerland.He served four tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. In 2003-2004 he was the Director of Operations (C3), Coalition Military Assistance Training Team. Between 2004 and 2006, he commanded the 2nd Brigade, 75th Division (TSB) and deployed a second time to Iraq to serve as an advisor to the Iraqi Special Police Commando Division. Upon his return, he served as the Director of Operations for U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) at Fort Sam Houston, TX until November of 2007. From 2007 through 2009, he served as Deputy Commanding General for the 10th Mountain Division including a deployment to Iraq as the Multi-National Division-South. Following an assignment as the G-3/5/7 for the United States Army Reserve Command, he returned to Iraq for his fourth tour there as the Director of Strategic Effects (J9), U.S. Forces Iraq, from July 2010 to December 2011.He served as the Deputy Commanding General, I Corps from 2012-2013, and then commanded the US Army Military District of Washington/Joint Force Headquarters-National Capitol Region from 2013-2015. He most recently served as the Resolute Support DCOS-Operations/Deputy Commander (Operations) for US Forces-Afghanistan in 2015-2016.He and his wife Laura have three adult children (all three are married) and three grandchildren.