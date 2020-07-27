Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Church leaders arrested for lockdown violation

by Staff reporter
27 Jul 2020 at 08:46hrs | Views
TWO church leaders in Gwanda have been arrested for holding a church gathering without the necessary requirements such as sanitisers and a thermometer as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Under the new regulations, church gatherings are required to take place not earlier than 8AM and not later than 3PM.

Churches are also not supposed to exceed 50 congregants who should exercise personal hygiene and wear face masks. Sanitisers and thermometers are required and a register of those attending must be kept and this is important in case of contact tracing.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the two leaders of a Johanne Masowe WeChishanu Sect in Gwanda Alexander Tawaoatsa and Newton Kahari were each fined $500 while members of their congregation were dispersed by the police.

"I can confirm that we arrested two members of the Johanne Masowe WeChishanu sect for failure to observe Covid-19 regulations. The sect conducted a service on Friday near the Old Gwanda Polytechnic site without the necessary requirements which include a thermometer, register and hand sanitisers among other things," he said.

"The two leaders were arrested at around 2PM and they were each ordered to pay a $500 fine. The congregants who numbered about 25 were dispersed by the police. These two were arrested following a tip off from members of the public."

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public who come across people violating regulations to quickly alert the police as such culprits put the lives of entire communities at risk. In Bulawayo, police have intensified public awareness campaigns.

Yesterday the law enforcement officers moved around the city centre in a convoy of cars, urging members of the public to comply with national lockdown regulations, including the need for churches to observe measures in place. Police also warned members of the public against violating the 6pm to 6am curfew.

A news crew observed that some shops, which had not closed by 3pm, immediately shut their doors upon seeing the police and military trucks. Police spokesperson for Bulawayo Inspector Abednico Ncube said in terms of church gatherings, there should not be more than 50 people attending a service.

"We have stepped up our street campaign so that we conscientise members of the public and explain to them the new specific requirements for one to be allowed to pass through police checkpoints and roadblocks in line with the latest Covid-19 regulations," he said.

"Churches should not be conducted before 8AM and services should also not go beyond 3PM. During church gathering, there should be proper social distancing and people should always wear face masks, be hand sanitised and have their temperatures checked." he said.

Insp Ncube warned the public against breaching curfew hours, saying those caught on the wrong side of the law would be prosecuted.

In terms of new measures announced by Government, industry specific requirements for employees to be allowed to pass through police checkpoints and roadblocks are that they should possess letters from their superiors stating the place, days and times of reporting on and off duty. For companies and organisations, people should have letters from the CEO or general manager stating the place, days and times of reporting on and off duty.

For Ministries/ Parastatals Headquarters and Provincial levels, people should have an exemption letter from directors and above, stating the duty, place, days and times of reporting.

Those operating food outlets should have certified photocopies of a shop licence and an exemption letter from the officer-in-charge of a local police station.

Private security services must have a uniform, company identity document and letter from management stating dates and time of reporting on and off duty. For funerals, concerned relatives should produce a copy of the burial order.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

21 mins ago | 13 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

30 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

31 mins ago | 42 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

31 mins ago | 76 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

32 mins ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

33 mins ago | 20 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

34 mins ago | 20 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

35 mins ago | 77 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

35 mins ago | 13 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 687 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 732 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 989 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 602 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5525 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

8 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 4169 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

8 hrs ago | 3374 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

8 hrs ago | 854 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

8 hrs ago | 650 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

8 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 479 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2958 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days