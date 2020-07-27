Grave robber caught in the act

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Gweru man who was caught while digging up a grave at Mtapa Cemetery has told a court that he had been sent by a traditional healer to retrieve an iron bar for ritual purposes.The man said he didn't intend to cause any damage to the remains but just wanted to take an iron bar. He said a traditional healer allegedly ordered him to dig up a grave of his choice at Mtapa Cemetery in Gweru.The man was however caught in the act by a Gweru City Council grave digger.This was heard when Samson Mudzingwa (44) of Mtapa suburb appeared before Gweru Magistrate Mr Thomas Gurajena facing one count of violating a grave. Mudzingwa pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to August 7.It is the State case that on July 23 at around 12 noon, the complainant Mr Elliot Mapfumbate representing Gweru City Council was performing his duties at Mtapa Cemetery.The court heard that Mr Mapfumbate observed Mudzingwa allegedly digging and breaking concrete blocks of a grave where the remains of Mr James Ncube are buried.A report was made to the police leading to his arrest.