Zapu postpones congress

by Staff reporter
27 Jul 2020 at 08:50hrs | Views
OPPOSITION Zapu party has postponed its congress from August this year to next year due to lockdown measures meant to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Matabeleland South chairperson, Matthew Sibanda told Southern Eye last week that the decision was meant to comply with COVID-19 measures.

"The decision was made at the national people's council held in Bulawayo two weeks ago in view of the lockdown measures," Sibanda said, adding that they would have a review meeting in October to see if conditions allowed them to set a date for the congress.

Sibanda said about 5 000 delegates were expected to attend the congress at the Amphitheater in Bulawayo.

"I urge people to rally behind the Zapu party as it is the party that has a well-known history of liberating the country," he said, adding that the ruling Zanu-PF did not have the interests of the nation at heart.

Sibanda said Zapu had the capacity to take the country forward and bring to an end corruption that has ruined the economy and livelihoods.

Source - newsday

