Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Politicians must stop victimising health professionals'

by Staff reporter
27 Jul 2020 at 08:50hrs | Views
HEAlTH workers in Zimbabwe bear the brunt of savage politics and are victimised for providing professional services to victims of political violence and demanding better working conditions, United Kingdom-based health practitioner and MDC Alliance member Sandra Kudenga has said.

Kudenga, who left Zimbabwe in 2002 after alleged victimisation by the late former President Robert Mugabe's regime, told NewsDay that many health professionals, among them doctors, nurses and psychotherapists, had remained silent victims of polarised politics, whose needs were neglected.

Health workers are currently on strike demanding salaries in the United States dollar, better working conditions and personal protective wear.

"The many ‘crimes' that lead to the victimisation of health workers include demanding that enough resources be availed to effectively discharge their duties or for protesting the obscene disparity between a peace time Defence ministry budget and a Health ministry grappling with an HIV and Aids epidemic and a plethora of other neglected tropical diseases," she said.

"Zimbabwe's institutionalised violence has spared no one. Health professionals have been managing the trauma and are being victimised for some of their efforts to ensure that everyone enjoys better health in the process."

Added Kudenga: "It is sad how the healthcare workers who have cared for the victims of the protracted war of liberation, the Gukurahundi massacres, the abductions and tortures that accompanied every opinion that was deemed divergent, the violence that was attendant to the land seizures, and the brutal suppression of opposition voices over the past decades have been victimised."

last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa threatened to track human rights doctors and lawyers who attended to and assisted the #ShutDownZimbabwe protests victims.

"If you look at 2008, nurses across the country, particularly in Zanu-PF strongholds including Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East, were targeted for attending to 'wrong' victims of political abuse," Kudenga said.

"If such a celebrated paediatric surgeon like Dr Bothwell Mbuwayesango, one of the only three in the country and one who led the all-Zimbabwean team of doctors that separated cojoined twins in 2014 in an eight-hour operation, could be victimised in October last year through suspension without pay on allegations of inciting a job action by junior hospital doctors on the pretext of incapacitation supposedly under the second republic, then no one is safe."

Kudenga said health practitioners should be allowed to air their grievances without fear of abduction, arrest or victimisation, and cited former Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association leader Peter Magombeyi's abduction and torture.

"The bravery health professionals are beginning to show in telling the truth should never be allowed to die, but needs nurturing to ensure that the truth of Zimbabwe's troubled past is healed through a multi-sectoral approach in which health is a major factor," she said.

Thirteen nurses at Sally Mugabe Hospital and others at Mutare General Hospital were recently arrested and either fined or taken to court for protesting, while their colleagues at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals face ejection from staff quarters.

Community Working Group on Health executive director Itai Rusike on Friday said there was need to protect health professionals against intimidation in the course of their duties.

"The government should protect health professionals from political intimidation of any sort and ensure that health facilities constitute safe zones, where political intimidation cannot take place and where citizens can access available health services regardless of political affiliation," he said.

"Political intimidation and victimisation against health practitioners while giving professional services to some political victims is unacceptable and legal action should be taken against it to restore confidence of health workers. The government should ensure that any victim of political violence is afforded normal and reasonable access to emergency medical services.

"The government should take decisive legal action against any person obstructing a citizen access to emergency medical services or interfering in the delivery of that emergency service."

Added Rusike: "The Minister of Health and Child Care should make it clear within the health system and publicly that intimidation and victimisation at health services to health workers is unacceptable. The State is responsible for ensuring rights to life and access to health services, and thus the protection of health workers and clients seeking healthcare."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

White Compensation; How about ZAPU Properties?

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

PHOTOS: Burial of Gukurahundi Commander Perrance Shiri

3 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Coronavirus kills Top CIO Boss

3 hrs ago | 5062 Views

Zimbabwe Army Spokesperson Colonel Mugwisi dies

4 hrs ago | 3399 Views

FULL TEXT: General Sibusiso Moyo showers rare praises on Perrance Shiri

5 hrs ago | 2408 Views

3 'abducted' MDC ladies and their lawyer arrested

5 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga 'arrested'

5 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BREAKING: MDC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

6 hrs ago | 3623 Views

Israel Dube: Mnangagwa and Mliswa are not Mashonaland: Mashonaland is not mourning the death of Perrance Shiri

6 hrs ago | 2133 Views

'Mnangagwa urinates on the graves of Zimbabwe's heroes' Malema says

6 hrs ago | 3128 Views

19 COVID-19 patients risk death...soldiers block driver from supplying oxygen

7 hrs ago | 1501 Views

'Perrance Shiri died after repenting of Gukurahundi sins'

8 hrs ago | 3338 Views

#31July mass protests situation in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 10382 Views

Perence Shiri the Zimbabwean own hero

9 hrs ago | 1756 Views

LIVE Update of #31July protest

10 hrs ago | 8213 Views

Noic, Sakunda sucked in US$17m loan scandal

10 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Global financiers shut out Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Fresh farm seizures soiling Zimbabwe's image?

10 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zesa workers rally behind Gata

10 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Zimbabweans labour under Zanu-PF debt concrete slab

10 hrs ago | 191 Views

Security forces clear city centre ahead of planned protests

10 hrs ago | 664 Views

Senior doctors down tools

10 hrs ago | 544 Views

Shiri burial today

10 hrs ago | 991 Views

Protests are a human right: UN experts

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Protests will go on, organisers insist

10 hrs ago | 716 Views

1 more week in jail for Chin'ono, Ngarivhume

10 hrs ago | 328 Views

Kasukuwere says his hands are clean

10 hrs ago | 484 Views

US embassy warns its citizens to stay off Zimbabwe streets

10 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mutodi escapes with a warning

10 hrs ago | 1939 Views

MSU postpone examinations due to protests

10 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mugabe's relative jailed for swindling soldier, cop

10 hrs ago | 319 Views

Opposition party distances self from its leader's utterances

10 hrs ago | 622 Views

Masiyiwa struggles to sell stake in Liquid

10 hrs ago | 315 Views

EcoCash probe delays Cassava financials

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Private sector now controlling Zimbabwe State'

10 hrs ago | 218 Views

Violence has no place in our civilised society

10 hrs ago | 67 Views

Go well Gudo Guru

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Government should stop crying wolf

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Sanii Makhalima is set to break his silence

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

Protests: Army takes charge

10 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Mnangagwa vows to put down protests

10 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mutodi withdraws theft case

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

Crackdown on activists intensifies ahead of July 31 protests

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shiri died in his car while trying to get help

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

No power cuts till year end, industry assured

10 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe cattle, donkeys border jumps into Botswana, shot dead

10 hrs ago | 73 Views

Security forces on high alert

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

Govts can restrict protests - UN

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

Court halts $7.5m State funding for MDC formations

10 hrs ago | 1945 Views

3 in court over illegal gathering

10 hrs ago | 310 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days