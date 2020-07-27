Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Informal traders defy Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
27 Jul 2020 at 08:51hrs | Views
INFORMAl traders, who are currently unable to ply their trade on the capital's pavements, have invaded open spaces around industrial areas, mainly in Graniteside, posing a COVID-19 health hazard as they flout lockdown regulations.

Since relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in April, NewsDay has regularly witnessed informal traders, who are flocking to factories and wholesalers in the industrial area to purchase plastic buckets, blankets, plates and clothing items, among others, jostling to buy their wares without observing social distancing or wearing face masks.

Frustrated shop attendants' efforts to enforce social distancing in the queues have failed to bear fruit.

Some enterprising vendors display their goods on open spaces to sell to those who are not keen on pushing and shoving in the meandering queues at the wholesalers.

The hordes of informal traders, despite the many roadblocks set up by security forces to enforce lockdown regulations, still find their way to the industrial areas.

Harare City Council spokesperson Michael Chideme yesterday said the informal sector should adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

"Our law enforcement section is working to ensure that the informal sector adheres to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines," Chideme said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration in March pledged $600 million to cushion one million vulnerable families over three months, but has only disbursed funds to 200 000 beneficiaries. The majority of Zimbabweans work in the informal sector.

Speaking to NewsDay on condition of anonymity, one vendor in Graniteside said she was forced to dice with death so that she could feed her family.

"I come this side to buy these items so that I can sell and make money to feed my family. I'm a single parent, so buying and selling helps me to feed my little children who cannot support me financially. I am also afraid of contracting the virus, but I cannot let my children starve. I'm trying by all means to wear my mask most of the time, especially when I'm in a crowded place," she said.

Munashe Katsande from Mbare said he goes around selling hats and shoes to survive the harsh economic conditions.

"I think the pandemic is real and I'm also afraid of contracting the coronavirus, but I cannot sit at home without food and money. Selling is what I do for a living and my family needs to be looked after. If I stay at home, who will bring food to the table? I have never benefited from the food that the government gives to people, so I have to come here and look for money," he said.

Mnangagwa on Tuesday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew and ordered all non-working sections of the population to stay at home.

He said only registered small to medium enterprises and food markets would be allowed to operate.

Despite this, unregistered SMEs and informal traders are going about their business. In Gweru, they are operating under closed doors.

Car wash operators, saloons, mobile phone accessories dealers, vendors and money changers all devised ways to beat the strict regulations imposed as they handpick clients from the streets and secretly take them to their premises to ward off security forces.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

24 mins ago | 17 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

33 mins ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

33 mins ago | 45 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

34 mins ago | 84 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

35 mins ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

36 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

37 mins ago | 23 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

38 mins ago | 81 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

38 mins ago | 15 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

39 mins ago | 19 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 649 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 734 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

4 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

4 hrs ago | 714 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 998 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5532 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

8 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 4174 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

8 hrs ago | 3376 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

8 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

8 hrs ago | 855 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 481 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 610 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days