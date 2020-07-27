COVID-19 forces Mohadi to close shop

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICe-PReSIDeNT Kembo Mohadi's Beitbridge bonded warehouse for imported vehicles was closed on Saturday for decontamination after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.Stakeholders yesterday called on customs to reduce crowding at the two sites mainly caused by the slow release of clearance certificates for imported vehicles."Malindi Transit Shed was closed and the importation of vehicles temporarily stopped for decontamination," a customs and excise official, who asked not to be named, said.Mohadi's worker was tested at a local private hospital, where the results were confirmed.Beitbridge district medical officer Linos Samhere said he was not allowed to comment and also distanced himself from Press reports which said Beitbridge District hospital staffers tested positive to COVID-19."Comments are made from our head office," he said.Residents of Beitbridge are now on high alert and want the government to test all police officers and army servicemen deployed at Beitbridge who are allegedly coming into contact with border jumpers.Beitbridge, which also houses a reception and quarantine centre for returning Zimbabweans from South Africa, is the third hotspot in the country after harare and Bulawayo, respectively.Beitbridge east MP Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu-PF) called for vigilance, but his efforts are defeated by severe food shortages in the district.Many Beitbridge residents, who work in South Africa, commute everyday from Zimbabwe.Last week, over 1 000 Zimbabweans, who walk across the border through illegal points, were intercepted by South African police.A video showing the intercepted villagers went viral in Beitbridge yesterday, exposing the local law enforcement agents accused of cashing in on the illegal crossings.Recently, the officer commanding Beitbridge Police District Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo conceded his men took bribes because of lack of out of pocket allowances when deployed to guard the border.Nyongo told a Defence and Security Parliamentary Portfolio Committee that recently visited Beitbridge that under the circumstances, it was hard to monitor criminal activities by police.Zimbabwe is struggling to give it's civil servants a decent wage, but spends millions in forex on cars and other luxuries for those in leadership.