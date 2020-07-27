Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MDC urges Zimbabweans to take to the streets

by Staff reporter
27 Jul 2020 at 08:53hrs | Views
THE opposition MDC Alliance has urged Zimbabweans to unite against the Zanu-PF regime, saying there was need for a broad alliance to demonstrate against the erosion of basic freedoms and confront State corruption.

Speaking to NewsDay ahead of planned July 31 protests, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the only option was for Zimbabweans to take to the streets and confront the regime.

"What do we do? We take to the streets, we have to find our collective voice, and it's not just about the 31st of July. I think that's what I need to emphasise that's just about one day, so it's not as if once the 31st of July comes and goes, we sort of forget about the need to stand up and speak out against the government. There is no magic around that day. There is need to unite. Speaking out against the government has to be a continuous obligation on each citizen," Mahere said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has clamped down on all opposing voices, arresting the organiser of July 31 protests, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who are currently battling to be freed from remand prison.

Mahere said it was now time for Zimbabweans to unite and speak with one voice because the system had declared war on citizens.

"We have to form a broad church, nobody is safe whether it's MDC Alliance MPs, church leaders, teachers, nurses, civic society, business, they are coming for everybody. So it's time for us to all come together and say Zanu-PF must go because the system has declared war on everybody, on all of us, so we have to find our collective voice," she said.

The MDC Alliance said people needed to fight for basic rights and freedoms such as access to health and general welfare which were under threat.

"Regardless of the fact that we are hungry and the cost of living is escalating and we cannot afford public health, people should be allowed to come out on the 31st of July regardless of who is organising it and they should be able to do that on any other day. People have the right to do that peacefully, socially distanced you know, even if it's during

the time of COVID-19 people should be allowed to express themselves. There is no law on earth which says during a pandemic people cannot protest," she said.

Despite indications that government would thwart the demonstrations before they even begin, Mahere said more was at stake for the people of Zimbabwe.

"The right to a livelihood, the right to public health, all of these rights are under threat, the right to access information. We have been asked to pay taxes in terms of the law and yet these taxes are spent on farm mechanisation, tractors, and when we ask who gets all these tractors, they arrest journalists doing their work," she said.

"They deny these journalists bail, but yet the very people who are corrupt, the very people who are stealing COVID-19 money, the State surprisingly says no we are not going to challenge bail against you.

"When we say corruption is killing us, when we say human rights are under threat, when we say we can't breathe, this is precisely what we mean. Human rights, freedom, Constitution all these are in existence for our security as a people."

The MDC Alliance said Mnangagwa, politics and the clampdown on human rights were the major problems in Zimbabwe and not the economy.

"Then they say we have an economic crisis. No, that's not where our crisis is, our crisis is political in nature. If we allow people to be free, if we allow people to breathe in an environment where they have all these freedoms, we will be fine," she said.

"The other day, my EcoCash data was in the hands of some random police officer. How is that normal? How is that OK? I gave my records to EcoCash, I subscribed, I have a right to privacy and the next thing I know, some police officer says no, they now have my name, address, phone number. That is not freedom."

The police on July 17 were granted an order against Econet, which has more than 11 million subscribers, to hand over details of its mobile money transactions and subscribers on EcoCash because authorities suspect its network was used in money-laundering.

Econet successfully challenged the warrant at the High Court last week saying it constituted a violation of the company and its subscribers' right to privacy.

However, Zanu-PF youths led by Tendai Chirau said they would defend Mnangagwa and any attempts to remove him from power would be resisted.

"We reiterate our support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and it is in this light that if there are any issues we have as a nation, we have to do it through patriotic means. There are better ways to address the issues rather than using demonstrations, especially in this time of COVID-19. It becomes a cause for concern," he said.

Government has insisted the July 31 demonstrations are being fuelled by the West.

"The mortal fear of Africa by the West is the economic success of a self-sustainable African nation. Zimbabwe now offers that prospect after braving devastating sanctions by the West for two decades. No wonder the pandemonium being engendered by the fear of a good example," Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in a statement on Saturday.

She said Mnangagwa was aware of the "evil and devilish" agenda by the West.

"President Mnangagwa and his government are fully apprised on this evil agenda and devilish machinations. We will keep the course of re-engagement while safeguarding the nation from a slide to chaos," Mutsvangwa said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

25 mins ago | 21 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

35 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

35 mins ago | 48 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

36 mins ago | 92 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

37 mins ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

37 mins ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

38 mins ago | 25 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

39 mins ago | 84 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

40 mins ago | 15 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

41 mins ago | 19 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 702 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 650 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

4 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

4 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

4 hrs ago | 739 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

4 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1003 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 605 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

6 hrs ago | 3105 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

6 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

6 hrs ago | 399 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

7 hrs ago | 5542 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

8 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 4177 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

8 hrs ago | 3381 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 374 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 855 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Amaveni stadium to host Blackman's body viewing

9 hrs ago | 611 Views

ZBC shuts down after Coronavirus hits the company

10 hrs ago | 2959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days