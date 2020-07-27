BREAKING: Former RBZ Director Norman Mataruka dies of Coronavirus

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

More details to follow…



Former Director of Banking Supervision at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Norman Mataruka has died, sources in Harare have confirmed.According to impeccable sources, Mataruka is said to have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus.Mataruka hogged the limelight after being suspended by RBZ Governor John Mangudya after being fingered in a money-laundering scam by self-styled communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje.Earlier this Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe initiated a crackdown on some of its employees who it alleges are involved in illicit financial flows that include fuelling the parallel market.Mataruka was one of the employees that tendered in their resignation letters at the beginning of March due to the crackdown.