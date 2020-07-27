BREAKING: Parliament shut down after 2 MPs test positive for COVID-19

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has announced that two Members of Parliament have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.Mudenda said the two MPs were part of a team that had gone for field visits across the country. Also confirmed positive was one of the drivers and a reporter who was part of the team.Meanwhile parliament has announced that Tuesday's House sitting will be composed of a limited number for the sole purpose of adjourning the House to allow for contact tracing and disinfecting the House.Other members who were part of the team are reportedly now in self-quarantine.Watch Mudenda speaking below:Members of Parliament and the generality of Zimbabweans will be advised on the day that parliament business will resume.