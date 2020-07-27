Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fugitive Murderer surrenders himself to cops

by Tarisai Mudahondo and Simbarashe Sithole
27 Jul 2020 at 16:09hrs | Views
A Kwekwe based murder suspect Tatenda Moyo   surrendered himself to the police from his  hiding base on Saturday.


Moyo allegedly murdered Tafadzwa Mahora (23)  on July 20 at an open space near Harolds bar in Kwekwe.

According to state papers  Mahora  was murdered  at Harolds bar in Kwekwe with a broken bottle.
The accused person is currently detained  at ZRP Mbizo.

Source - Byo24news

