Fugitive Murderer surrenders himself to cops

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo and Simbarashe Sithole

A Kwekwe based murder suspect Tatenda Moyo surrendered himself to the police from his hiding base on Saturday.

Moyo allegedly murdered Tafadzwa Mahora (23) on July 20 at an open space near Harolds bar in Kwekwe.According to state papers Mahora was murdered at Harolds bar in Kwekwe with a broken bottle.The accused person is currently detained at ZRP Mbizo.