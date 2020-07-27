News / National
ZANU PF supporters told to violently defend themselves against 31 July protestors
27 Jul 2020 at 16:55hrs | Views
ZANU PF Acting Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has told his party supporters that they should violently defend themselves if they are attacked by protestors on the 31st of July.
Various organisations have been calling for protests on the 31st of July under the #ZANUPFMustGo program of action against corruption.
Addressing a press briefing on Monday Chinamasa said, "Wherever you remain alert to defend yourself and defend your people, and their property and peace in your communities.
Defend yourself against these hired hooligans and hoodlums who rejoice in looting."
Chinamasa said in previous violent demonstrations, the party had failed to defend its members when it was called upon to.
"During the August 2018 and January 2019 when violence was being unleashed against our people, they phoned us asking for protection we were unable to provide them that protection and safety." He added. "What we are saying to our supporters is that they must know that when they are being attacked, the law enforcement agents may not be anywhere near the scene of the crime. They must know that in those circumstances their first line of defense is themselves and their families. They have a legal and constitutional right to defend themselves, their families, their spouses, and their children.
"Don't ask for permission from anybody, it's your constitutional and legal right. Don't be intimidated by hooligans and mercenaries. Don't be sitting ducks as you were in August 2018, Don't be sitting ducks as you were in January 2019, phoning us. No, this time no, use any means at your disposal to defend yourselves. We are reminding our people that self-defense is a right especially when your security is under threat from these violent so-called protestors."
Source - Byo24News